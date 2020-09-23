|
MPC Meeting: Press Statement by the Governor
09/23/2020 | 02:25pm EDT
Representatives of the media, good afternoon.
My two Deputies and myself are pleased to welcome you to this press conference to brief you on the outcome of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting held today.
The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be the major concern globally. The ongoing challenge of monetary authorities remains responding to the economic and financial impact caused by the pandemic.
In this context, I wish to reiterate that the Bank of Mauritius is strongly committed to deliver on its mandate of maintaining price stability, promoting orderly and balanced economic development, and ensuring the stability and soundness of the financial system of Mauritius.
Before I move on the decision of the MPC, I will give you a general overview of recent economic developments both globally and domestically.
International economic developments
I will now start with the global economic conditions.
As expected, output contracted significantly in several major economies in 2020Q2.
The US experienced its biggest post-war economic contraction, with a year-on-year decline of 9.1 per cent for the quarter.
In the Euro area, the numbers were even worse with a year-on-year economic contraction of 14.7 per cent.
The damage caused by such output contractions will have serious consequences on economic structures, especially on potential output and labour productivity.
There are some positive signs, though.
High frequency indicators suggest some economic recovery is underway in several major economies, backed by support from monetary and fiscal authorities.
The J.P. Morgan Global Composite Output Index rose to 52.4 in August 2020, its highest level since March 2019. It is encouraging to note growth in new orders and stabilisation in employment.
The September 2020 economic forecast of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) points to a global GDP contraction of 4.5 per cent in 2020. As a comparison, in June 2020, the OECD had projected a contraction of 6.0 per cent for 2020.
The OECD has projected that the US economy could shrink by 3.8 per cent, while the Euro area could contract by 7.9 per cent in 2020.
The world economy is projected to recover in 2021, with an estimated growth of 5.0 per cent. However, a strong resurgence of infections or stringent containment measures could remove some 2 to 3 percentage points from this global growth forecast.
At this stage, an extended 'U-shaped' recovery may appropriately describe the global economic recovery process.
Global inflationary pressures remain contained. The combination of low commodity prices, muted wage pressures and weak aggregate demand are keeping inflation at bay.
Crude oil prices have been relatively volatile, rising from June to August 2020 and falling to an average of USD42 a barrel for the first three weeks of September 2020.
Commodity prices rose across the board in August 2020, partly reflecting higher demand due to improved economic conditions in China. Global supply chains have equally started to recover from COVID-19 related restrictions.
The FAO Food Price Index rose by 2.0 per cent in August 2020 compared to July 2020, and was higher by 2.2 per cent compared to August 2019.
Central banks have continued to respond to the pandemic with rapid and decisive policy measures, which have contained the adverse feedback loops between the real economy and financial markets.
Besides aggressive cuts in policy rates, many central banks in both advanced and emerging economies have implemented, amongst others, liquidity swap lines, bond purchase programmes and repurchase agreement facilities.
Fiscal authorities have also responded with prompt policies. I must highlight that the combined policy responses by the fiscal and monetary authorities have prevented an even larger drop in economic activity worldwide.
Two weeks ago, the IMF warned that the coronavirus crisis is 'far from over' and, to ensure that the recovery continues, it is essential not to prematurely withdraw fiscal and monetary support.
Domestic economic developments
I now turn to the domestic economic situation and outlook.
In these unprecedented and challenging times, the domestic economy has been operating well below productive capacity. Cautious spending patterns and economic uncertainty continue to impact both household consumption expenditure and private investment.
-
-
-
Equity indices such as SEMDEX and SEM-10 have partly recouped their losses since the resumption of trading operations on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius.
The labour market has seen an increase in unemployment but not to the extent initially anticipated. Fiscal support has mitigated the anticipated deterioration in the rate of unemployment.
The lacklustre performance of exports continues to negatively impact domestic output. On the other hand, imports have declined further, reflecting supply-chain disruptions as well as a fall in demand.
Inflation
Consumer prices remain under the influence of weak demand-side and mild cost-push pressures. Subdued inflationary pressures persisted in August 2020, due to low international commodity prices.
-
-
Foreign exchange market
Activity on the foreign exchange (FX) market has picked up since the last MPC meeting, though the value of transactions remains below normal levels in current circumstances.
The Bank has continued to supply FX to the market, mostly through regular FX interventions, to ensure adequate FX liquidity and to support economic activity. The Bank has sold a total amount of USD823 million to the market since March 2020 to date.
-
-
-
I meet with bankers every fortnight to review and assess conditions on the FX market. The Bank's timely policy responses have allayed fears of FX shortage and ensured adequate supply of FX. The Bank continues to closely monitor conditions on the FX market.
The Bank remains committed to maintain orderly conditions on the FX market and support the floating exchange rate regime.
Balance of Payments
The current account deficit is now estimated to rise to 14 per cent of GDP for 2020, compared to the July 2020 estimate of 13.5 per cent, as a result of the significant drop in tourism receipts.
-
-
-
-
Money market
With regards to the money market, liquidity in the banking sector is adequate to support the accommodative monetary policy stance of the Bank. The Bank has been gradually bringing excess liquidity to a tolerable level.
-
-
-
Financial stability
-
-
-
-
-
-
The Bank stands ready to introduce additional regulatory measures to contain the effects of a more pronounced setback in key sectors of the Mauritian economy on the banking system.
You will recall I had appealed to the public to use electronic payments channels back in March 2020. Indeed, electronic payment transactions-in particular mobile payments-have recorded significant increase since.
-
-
MPC decision
I now come to the decision of the MPC today.
The MPC discussed the global economic context and the performance of the domestic economy.
The domestic economy is still facing the disruptive effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The contraction in major trading partners' output would result in weaker demand for our exports.
-
-
-
-
The MPC will continue to monitor the economic situation closely and stands ready to meet in between its regular meetings, if the need arises.
The MPC will issue the Minutes of its meeting on Wednesday 7 October 2020.
The Bank is committed to support economic recovery by maintaining price stability, orderly and balanced economic development, as well as financial stability. The Bank will make use of all its firepower to steer the economy towards a strong and lasting recovery path.
The next meeting of the MPC has been convened on Wednesday 25 November 2020.
I now welcome your questions.
