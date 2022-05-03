MPLX's terminal volumes in record territory with high product demand -company

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - MPLX LP's pipeline utilization
remains high, while its terminal volumes are in "record
territory," as demand for refined products stays strong, the
company said in its first quarter earnings call on Tuesday.
MPLX, which operates midstream energy
infrastructure and provides fuel distribution services, also
said it will advance projects focused on expansion and reducing
bottlenecks including on crude and natural gas long-haul
pipelines supporting the Permian and Bakken. The company, formed
in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corp, is in the process of
finalizing agreements to renew and extend several pipeline
contracts it has with MPC for 10 years, it said.
The company's total pipeline throughputs were 5.3 million
barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter, 4% higher than the
same quarter of 2021, it said.
Its processed volumes averaged 8.3 billion cubic feet per
day, a 1% decrease versus the first quarter last year.
Its income from operations for its gathering and processing
segment increased for the quarter by $46 million, versus the
same time last year.
MPLX will continue to add crude gathering infrastructure in
the Permian Basin, which is in Texas and New Mexico, and the
Bakken, located primarily in North Dakota.
Construction is continuing on the company's 200 million
cubic feet per day Torñado-2 processing plant in the Delaware
basin, expected to come online in the second half of 2022, the
company said.
In the Marcellus region, the 68,000 barrel-per-day Smithburg
"de-ethanizer" is expected to come online in the second half of
2022 as well, the company said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and
Cynthia Osterman)