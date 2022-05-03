Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News 
Economy & Forex

MPLX's terminal volumes in record territory with high product demand -company

05/03/2022 | 01:51pm EDT
NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - MPLX LP's pipeline utilization remains high, while its terminal volumes are in "record territory," as demand for refined products stays strong, the company said in its first quarter earnings call on Tuesday.

MPLX, which operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides fuel distribution services, also said it will advance projects focused on expansion and reducing bottlenecks including on crude and natural gas long-haul pipelines supporting the Permian and Bakken. The company, formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corp, is in the process of finalizing agreements to renew and extend several pipeline contracts it has with MPC for 10 years, it said.

The company's total pipeline throughputs were 5.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter, 4% higher than the same quarter of 2021, it said.

Its processed volumes averaged 8.3 billion cubic feet per day, a 1% decrease versus the first quarter last year.

Its income from operations for its gathering and processing segment increased for the quarter by $46 million, versus the same time last year.

MPLX will continue to add crude gathering infrastructure in the Permian Basin, which is in Texas and New Mexico, and the Bakken, located primarily in North Dakota.

Construction is continuing on the company's 200 million cubic feet per day Torñado-2 processing plant in the Delaware basin, expected to come online in the second half of 2022, the company said.

In the Marcellus region, the 68,000 barrel-per-day Smithburg "de-ethanizer" is expected to come online in the second half of 2022 as well, the company said.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS