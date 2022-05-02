Log in
MPLX to move forward with Permian pipeline expansion

05/02/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
HOUSTON, May 2 (Reuters) - MPLX LP on Monday said it would move forward with the expansion of a Permian basin natural gas pipeline that will ease an expected lack of takeaway capacity from the top U.S. shale region.

Natural gas output in the Permian basin, spread across Texas and New Mexico, is slowing, with companies blaming lack of adequate pipeline infrastructure, despite prices near 14-year highs. The slowdown is also occurring as many countries look for new suppliers to help break their dependence on Russian gas after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

MPLX said it would expand the mainline capacity on the Whistler pipeline by 500 million cubic feet per day to 2.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), which will begin service in September 2023. The pipeline transports natural gas from the Permian Basin to South Texas.

The decision to move forward with the Whistler expansion comes after sufficient transportation agreements with shippers were secured, MPLX said, a sign that they expect volumes to increase. Producers were hesitant to sign contracts to move gas out of the Permian basin as little as three months ago.

Kinder Morgan last month also said it was working on plans to expand its Permian Highway Pipeline and Gulf Coast Express pipelines, expected to be in service about 18 months after they have contracts and a final investment decision.

The Whistler Pipeline is owned by Whistler Pipeline LLC, a consortium of MPLX, WhiteWater and a joint venture between Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and West Texas Gas Inc. (Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; editing by Bernard Orr)


© Reuters 2022
