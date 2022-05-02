MPLX to move forward with Permian pipeline expansion

HOUSTON, May 2 (Reuters) - MPLX LP on Monday said
it would move forward with the expansion of a Permian basin
natural gas pipeline that will ease an expected lack of takeaway
capacity from the top U.S. shale region.
Natural gas output in the Permian basin, spread across Texas
and New Mexico, is slowing, with companies blaming lack of
adequate pipeline infrastructure, despite prices near 14-year
highs. The slowdown is also occurring as many countries look for
new suppliers to help break their dependence on Russian gas
after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
MPLX said it would expand the mainline capacity on the
Whistler pipeline by 500 million cubic feet per day to 2.5
billion cubic feet per day (bcfd), which will begin service in
September 2023. The pipeline transports natural gas from the
Permian Basin to South Texas.
The decision to move forward with the Whistler expansion
comes after sufficient transportation agreements with shippers
were secured, MPLX said, a sign that they expect volumes to
increase. Producers were hesitant to sign contracts to move gas
out of the Permian basin as little as three months ago.
Kinder Morgan last month also said it was working on
plans to expand its Permian Highway Pipeline and Gulf Coast
Express pipelines, expected to be in service about 18 months
after they have contracts and a final investment decision.
The Whistler Pipeline is owned by Whistler Pipeline LLC, a
consortium of MPLX, WhiteWater and a joint venture between
Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners and West Texas Gas Inc.
(Reporting by Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; editing by Bernard
Orr)