MPM Capital : Bolsters Senior Team with Appointment of Matthew Roden as Executive Partner

MPM Capital, a leading life-sciences venture capital firm investing in early-stage therapeutics companies, today announced that Matthew Roden, Ph.D., has joined its accomplished team of Executive Partners. In his role as Executive Partner, Matt will be responsible for identifying and assessing new technologies and advising portfolio executives on both business and clinical strategies.

Matt brings deep and broad biopharmaceutical experience in both operating and investing arenas. Matt joins MPM from Bristol Myers Squibb, where he held senior leadership roles in strategy and business development. Earlier in his career, Matt was a biotechnology equity research analyst, leading the global team at UBS, and was a senior biotech analyst and associate at J.P. Morgan.

“Matt’s experience and success as a biopharmaceutical executive, a biotech equity research analyst, and a scientist bring a trifecta of unique and valuable insight to our investment team and the MPM portfolio,” said Ansbert Gadicke, co-founder and managing director, MPM Capital. “We strive to bring the best people with the best experience into the MPM ecosystem. Our goal is to rival the expertise found on the senior teams of vertically integrated pharmaceutical companies so that our portfolio companies have in-house access to the deep knowledge and quality networks across every major step of company building and drug development. We are thrilled to have Matt on the MPM team.”

“MPM’s portfolio has yielded an extraordinary number of approved medicines, which underscores its differentiated capabilities of translating innovative science into novel therapies to reverse life-threatening diseases,” said Dr. Roden. “I’m excited to work with the talented team and brilliant scientists in building the next wave of biotech companies with the potential to transform patients’ lives.”

Matthew Roden, Ph.D. has broad experience across the pharmaceutical industry ecosystem, having served as a senior leader in large pharma, led biotechnology research in the equity capital markets, and honed his scientific foundation as an immunologist and structural biologist. Prior to joining MPM, Matt was Senior Vice President and Head of Enterprise Strategy at Bristol Myers Squibb, and delivered the initial strategic plan for the company following its acquisition of Celgene. Earlier, he served as Head of Strategic Corporate Development, accountable for mergers and acquisitions (M&A), structured transactions, strategic equity investing, and divestitures, as well as Head of Global BD Assessment, leading business development search and evaluation (S&E) activities for all therapeutic categories. Matt served on the R&D Leadership Team representing external innovation, and led teams on over 100 business development transactions that are cumulatively valued at over $125 billion, including Bristol Myers Squibb’s acquisition of Celgene, the largest acquisition in the healthcare industry to date.

About MPM Capital

MPM Capital is a healthcare investment firm with over two decades of experience founding and investing in life-sciences companies that seek to translate scientific innovations into cures for major diseases. With its experienced and dedicated team of investment professionals, entrepreneurs, and advisors, MPM strives to power novel medical breakthroughs that transform patients' lives. For more information visit www.mpmcapital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005472/en/