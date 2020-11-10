MPM : Momentive Announces $13M Investment in Italy to Serve European Polyurethane Foam Industry

•Expansion of Termoli (Italy) site further solidifies value chain for in-region polyurethane products

•State-of-the-art manufacturing hub to produce additives for both rigid and slabstock polyurethane foam

•Continued investment in EU with new customer service hub in Milan

WATERFORD, N.Y. (November 10, 2020) - Momentive Performance Materials Inc. ('Momentive'), today announced it will invest $13 million for the expansion of its existing Termoli (Italy) plant to create a state-of-the-art manufacturing hub for its Niax™ polyurethane additives. The site, which currently produces high performance additives for rigid foam applications among other silicone-based products, will undergo a comprehensive technology upgrade to expand services to the EU slabstock foam industry.

The modernized facility will supply customers in Europe, Russia and Turkey with full production ramp-up expected by the middle of 2022. This investment is part of Momentive's broader plans to optimize its global manufacturing footprint, whereby a silicone plant in Antwerp, Belgium, ceased operations earlier this year with long-term manufacturing shifting to the Italy plant.

'This investment expands our commitment to in-region manufacturing and supply, which will help us to serve our customers even better - providing a high level of flexibility and consistent, high quality products,' said Dr. Alberto Melle´, Global Business Segment Leader for Polyurethane Slabstock Additives.

To further underscore its commitment to serving European customers within the region, Momentive recently established a new customer service support center in Milan (Italy). The transition from a third-party supplier to the new center began in October and will be completed by year's end.

'We continually seek new ways to improve and enhance our production and manufacturing capabilities and capacity to meet the growing needs of our customers. These investments position us for long-term sustainable growth and enable us to remain a valued supplier to those European-based customers who are seeking a trusted source of additives,' adds VP Nalian, President and General Manager for Momentive's Performance Additives business unit.

In addition to the Termoli (Italy) site, Momentive serves the polyurethane foam industry through its Sistersville, WV (USA), Itatiba (Brazil), Nantong (PRC) and Chennai (India) operations.

About Momentive Polyurethane Additives

Momentive offers one of the most trusted and diverse polyurethane additive product lines in the industry. The company's product portfolio includes numerous silicone stabilizers, amine and metal-based catalysts and a variety of foam property modifiers.

For more than 50 years, Momentive's Niax brand of polyurethane additives has been a leading force in the evolution of a wide array of polyurethane and polyisocyanurate products, including additives that enable flexible polyurethane foam to deliver outstanding comfort in mattresses, furniture and automotive seating, as well as contribute to improved yield and the reduction of emissions. Niax additives can enable thermal insulating rigid foams for low energy consumption appliances, and high fire-resistant PIR foams for building insulation. Momentive's catalysts portfolio offers a tremendous range of solutions, from those for fast-reactive to long pot-life or thermally-activated process requirements.

Find more information here:

https://www.momentive.com/en-us/categories/polyurethane-additives

###

About Momentive

Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is a global leader in silicones and advanced materials, with a 75-year heritage of being first to market with performance applications for major industries that support and improve everyday life. The Company delivers science-based solutions by linking custom technology platforms to opportunities for customers. Momentive Performance Materials Inc. is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of MOM Holding Company. Additional information about Momentive and its products is available at www.momentive.com.

Media Contact Polyurethane Additives:

Philipp Toennemann

+49 162 4305899

philipp.toennemann@momentive.com

