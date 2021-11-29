Log in
MPs Must Listen to Workers and Take Action on a Fair Recovery That Makes Life More Affordable

11/29/2021 | 08:31am EST
OTTAWA, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s unions are making sure Members of Parliament hear from workers, as they get down to work this week. The Canadian Labour Congress (CLC) is launching Action Week, where workers from across Canada will be directly engaging with MPs about their priorities.

“Workers are raising their voices to make sure our elected representatives hear, loud and clear, about the need for concrete action to make life more affordable and an economic recovery plan that puts workers and their families at its heart,” said Bea Bruske, President of the CLC. “This is an opportunity for MPs to better understand the real challenges facing the people they were elected to represent.”

The CLC has been working with hundreds of workers from across the country to help them get ready to meet virtually with MPs and tell their stories.

Canada’s unions will continue to push the government and MPs from all parties to work together on a fair, progressive and worker-centred economic recovery. This includes action to:

  • Bolster our social safety net through programs and services workers rely on, like child care, paid sick days and a permanent fix to employment insurance.
  • Strengthen our public health care system, including through universal pharmacare, public long-term care and investments in mental health care.
  • Invest in the care economy and replace lost jobs with better ones that keep workers safe and supported.
  • Act on climate change through investments in green infrastructure and a just transition that makes sure no worker is left behind.

“It is vital MPs hear from workers as they move forward on the economic recovery. The reality is, there is no recovery without workers,” said Bruske. “We will make sure that every MP hears how workers kept this country running during the pandemic, and it’s long past time we build a more equitable, inclusive and sustainable economy.”

To arrange an interview, please contact:
CLC Media Relations
media@clcctc.ca
613-526-7426


HOT NEWS