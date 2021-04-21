Log in
MRED partners with TrustFunds to provide easier earnest money management

04/21/2021 | 01:33pm EDT
LISLE, Ill., April 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is pleased to announce that it is partnering with TrustFunds to provide its members the ability to easily request, send and receive electronic earnest money.

TrustFunds, which will debut with MRED early this summer, adds yet another way for subscribers in the MLSs service area to enhance their businesses.

MRED is one of the largest MLSs in the U.S., with more than 47,000 subscribers. TrustFunds serves more than 100,000 REALTORS® nationwide and its platform has facilitated more than $785 million in earnest money transactions to date.

“Our members have been asking for TrustFunds by name, showing an awareness of the product’s potential value in our marketplace,” said Rebecca Jensen, MRED president & CEO. “This is a great opportunity for MRED to provide a best-in-class product while also increasing security and improving process. As the real estate transaction continues to become more digital, we want to find partners that will make our subscribers' businesses easier and more efficient."

During a historic real estate boom and a global pandemic, the need for efficiency, convenience and contactless business is essential. With electronic earnest money, MRED will help its members save hours of manual effort required to collect, handle and process earnest money payments. Further, TrustFunds’ electronic earnest money solution is integrated right into MRED’s connectMLS platform, so agents will not have to leave the MLS to make earnest money requests.

“MRED has always been an industry leader,” says Lynn Leegard, President and Founder of TrustFunds. “We’re confident their trust account holders, agents, and buyers will all love the convenience of TrustFunds.”

Trust account holders (like managing brokers and title companies) in MRED can now begin registering to accept electronic earnest money through TrustFunds. MRED agents will be able to submit earnest money requests later this spring.

ABOUT TRUSTFUNDS

TrustFunds provides a comprehensive electronic earnest money solution directly integrated with the MLS platform. Agents don’t have to log into a different system or vet the security of a solution themselves – TrustFunds is market-wide in their partnership with the MLS. TrustFunds’ mission is to provide customers more time for more life by simplifying and securing the earnest money process.  For more information, visit www.trustfunds.us.com.

ABOUT MRED

Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is dedicated to serving more than 47,000 real estate professionals in more than 7,500 offices. The MLS serves Illinois and portions of southern Wisconsin and northwestern Indiana. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid and the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.


Jon Broadbooks
Midwest Real Estate Data LLC
217-836-1958
jon@mredllc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
