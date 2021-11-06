MRISSTIME, a well-known Swiss custom watch brand, plans to hold a new product launch conference for the "Journey of Time" sapphire crystal customized product in Shanghai, China on December 31, 2021. It is reported that the press conference will be divided into three display areas: "Brand Zone", "New Product Appreciation Zone" and "MR Jewelry Zone". At that time, MRISSTIME specially invites the distinguished guests who will have the honor to taste the latest material application and exquisite craftsmanship of MRISSTIME sapphire customized models.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005876/en/

MRISSTIME 2021 Time Journey New Product Launch Conference, To Be Staged on 12.31 Luxurious Shanghai, China (Graphic: Business Wire)

Brand Introduction: MRISSTIME Leading the time trend

In the mid-19th century, the Ammann family established their own watch workshop in Lausanne on the Lake Geneva. Lausanne is a mountain city, with layers of beautiful houses extending upward along the lake. Against the backdrop of Lake Geneva and the Alps, Lausanne is full of French romance. Many famous European writers, such as Voltaire, Byron, Rousseau, Hugo, Dickens and other literary celebrity, have lingered here, that is why it is known as the "international cultural city", also the watchmaking movement of the Ammann family start to began.

After two industrial revolutions, MRISSTIME with a steady pace, we adhere to ourselves in the chaotic trend, use the craftsman's fine and unparalleled creativity to make scientific and technological parallel precision instruments, give each work a unique core, and become one of the benchmarks of the watch industry. And it is resorted to the theme activities of the top luxury product series. It is like a journey of "Time Tempering, Life is All" in the 2021 New Year's Eve. The guests and hosts come from afar, in the long river of time, and encounter unique; and sing and dance, and be friends with time, giving it brilliance; the spirit of being a leader, together savoring the passing but exquisite time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211105005876/en/