MRO Europe Returns In-Person on October 19-21 at the RAI Amsterdam

Aviation Week’s MRO Europe (#MROE), the largest gathering of the aviation maintenance community in Europe, will be held in-person October 19-21 at the RAI Amsterdam. After a switch to virtual in 2020, the return to face-to-face networking is generating excitement, with attendees looking to reconnect with their industry colleagues during three days of conference sessions and two days in the exhibition hall.

Aviation Week Network is working closely with local authorities and suppliers to ensure a safe return to in-person events and will help registered attendees meet The Netherlands’ travel requirements. Please visit our travel page for updates and guidance. Protecting the health and safety of our attendees is at the forefront as the industry returns to in-person events. Learn more about what to expect when you arrive onsite at MRO Europe.

With over 350 exhibitors, 30 expert speakers and a senior level attendee profile from airlines, OEMs, MROs, suppliers, lessors, and service providers, MRO Europe provides genuine opportunities for those looking to do business in the commercial aviation aftermarket. Airline buyers from over 30 global operators will be represented at the event, both as speakers at the conference and as attendees to the exhibition.

“Face to face networking has never been more important,” said Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “We are here to ensure that our attendees and exhibitors have three days of successful and safe connections with their aviation industry colleagues.”

The conference agenda will feature presentations by industry experts and top airline executives including:

MRO Europe features hosted sessions, product briefings and complimentary content in the Go Live Theatre located on the show floor. This content is open to all attendees.

Platinum Sponsors include HEICO, Lufthansa Technik, Pratt & Whitney, and StandardAero.

Exhibition Hall hours are:

Wednesday, October 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Conference hours are:

Tuesday, October 19, 2:00 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Wednesday, October 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

