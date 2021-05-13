MRP Capital Group : Sells Nebraska Walmart-Anchored Shopping Center for $2.65 Million

MRP Capital Group announces the sale of Starwood Shopping Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

Starwood Shopping Center | Omaha, Nebraska (Photo: Business Wire)

MRP acquired this Walmart-Anchored Shopping Center in October 2017. This 22,164 square foot shopping center is located directly in front of a high-performing Walmart Supercenter. It is leased to national credit tenants such as Cato, Dollar Tree, Verizon, and GameStop.

MRP Capital Group is a St. Louis-based private equity real estate firm that owns and manages Walmart-Anchored Shadow Centers in secondary and tertiary locations nationwide. MRP Capital Group’s current portfolio is comprised of over 1.5 million square feet of retail space across 17 states. Additional information can be found at www.mrpstl.com.

