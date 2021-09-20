MSC Mediterranean Shipping : Showcasing MSC's Reefer Expertise at Asia Fruit Congress

Posted on 20/09/2021



We are pleased to announce that MSC is a gold sponsor for the upcoming Asia Fruit Congress, which aims to highlight the huge and growing market opportunity of Asia for fruits and vegetables.

The online event, which will be held from 28 to 29 September, comprises a varied line-up of live and on-demand content including Q&A sessions, expert talks, presentations and case study discussions.

Francisco Herrera, Export Commercial Manager, MSC Chile, will be helming an interview during the 'Stonefruit: New Varieties Bring Fresh Appeal' session on day one, which focuses on developments around stonefruit such as cherries, peaches, plums and nectarines.

Asia: a significant market for fruit imports

Online reports show that Asia has been one of the main destinations of fresh fruits from Chile. Chile's cherry exports have been rising year-on-year and for the 2020-2021 season, volumes grew by an impressive 54% compared to the previous season, with the Far East being the main destination.

In the interview, Francisco will be talking about the strengths of the MSC Cherry Express service and the use of advanced reefer technology, as well as how the company has been helping exporters cope with ongoing supply chain challenges.

Francisco commented: 'Our cherry volumes to Asia have been increasing each year and we are confident of the upcoming cherry season. Aside from China, which is by far the biggest import market for Chilean cherries, we are seeing growing interest from other markets in the region.'

He added, 'Trust and interest in the quality of Chilean fruits is increasing and this is leading to new business opportunities. For example, last year MSC moved the first shipments of Chilean clementines to China. While overall market volumes are not yet high, it is a signal of a growing trend.'

Don't miss the chance to meet with our experts

At MSC's virtual booth, attendees can network and interact with our reefer experts from offices around the world, including Switzerland, Spain, USA, Ecuador, Peru and Greater China, to learn more about our services, state-of-the-art technology and customised solutions which can help them to reach new markets.

We invite you to register for the event and join us for Francisco's interview.

Find out more about the detailed agenda of Asia Fruit Congress and register for a free pass at the event website.

You can also learn more about MSC's reefer solutions for your fruit and vegetables at this dedicated webpage.