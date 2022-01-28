MSC Touts Energy Security, Economic Benefits of Nat Gas Amid European Energy Crisis, President Biden's Pittsburgh Visit

PITTSBURGH, Pa. - Ahead of President Biden's visit to Pittsburgh and the ongoing European energy crisis, Marcellus Shale Coalition (MSC) president David Callahan issued the following statement on the importance of Pennsylvania-produced natural gas to energy security, job creation, economic growth, and environmental progress:

"The most strategic, geopolitically impactful way to support America's allies across Europe, who are vulnerable to Moscow's aggressions, is to further enhance natural gas exports to our key trading partners in the region. American natural gas is not only providing clean, safe, and reliable energy for the world while creating good-paying jobs - particularly among the building trades - but it's also a source of much-needed security for our allies," Callahan said.

"As the world's largest natural gas producer and LNG exporter, we have a responsibility to advance policies that encourage domestic production, infrastructure development, use, and international trade. To help our economy and our European allies, the Biden administration must place a priority on developing and deploying America's abundant natural gas resources to blunt Russia's continued efforts to weaponize its energy supplies."