MSC: Your expert in cotton transportation in Africa

Posted on 23/12/2021



Cotton is the most commonly used natural fibre across the globe. In 2019/20 alone, there were around 122 million bales produced.African cotton accounts for 15% of global production, and cotton produced in West Africa is approximately three quarters of the total African production. Cotton in Africa is mostly grown by smallholder farmers, and harvested by hand, to preserve the integrity of the fibres. Major exporters in Africa include Benin, Mali, the Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

We connect African exporters with the biggest import markets, mostly located in Asia and South-East Asia. Notably, we ensure strong links with Bangladesh, the worlds largest importer of cotton.

MSC has had a strong presence in Africa since 1970, and it continues to be a key area for our business. We operate in these markets as a major market transporter of cotton and considers it an integral piece of our services in the region, supporting both intra-Africa and international trade.

Working together with our subsidiary MEDLOG, we operate door-to-door intermodal solutions with dedicated depots and warehouses along the way, ensuring the best conditions possible and maintaining the integrity of the fibre.

MSC transports almost every conceivable type of cargo to destinations all around the globe. Our teams have accumulated both local experience and commodity specific expertise in how to handle goods, along with a comprehensive knowledge of global port operations.

Our key strengths in Africa are:

Dedicated teams in Benin, Mali, the Ivory Coast, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Uganda

Dedicated ports of calls for cotton transportation: Mombasa, Sudan, Djibouti, Dar Es Salaam

Regular trade services from Africa to Asia

Fast and reliable transit times

24/7 container availability

Our own terminals: San Pedro (TSP - Terminal San Pedro) Lomé (LCT - Lomé Container Terminal)

Our subsidiary MEDLOG for land transport and logistics activities

We understand that every step of the voyage from start to finish is critical, and our experienced and knowledgeable teams ensure the transportation process goes smoothly.

To find out more about cotton transportation, visit our page at msc.com/cotton, or contact your local MSC representative.