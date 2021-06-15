Log in
MSC to Discuss World Shipping Trends & Decarbonisation at The Economist Global Trade Week

06/15/2021 | 05:22pm EDT
Posted on 15/06/2021


Global trade was completely reshaped in the past year and a half because of the global health crisis that sparked systematic problems driving us to re-think supply chain models and agility of service networks.

As a major sponsor of The Economist's Global Trade Virtual Week, MSC is proud to announce two speakers taking part in the discussion on sustainable trade, and the role of container shipping and logistics as a positive force in shaping the post-pandemic global trade. This free online event takes place from 28 June to 2 July 2021 seeking to advance global trade dialogue to shape the post-pandemic recovery.

On the final day, 2 July at 4:00-4:20PM CEST MSC CEO Soren Toft will join the Economist's Senior Trade & Globalisation Editor in a closing keynote interview on what sustainable, smart and secure future looks like for shipping. In this session, Soren discusses the lessons learnt from the past 1.5 years and how the industry will be evolving as a result of huge investments into improving efficiency, better deployment of technology and cross-sector collaboration to accelerate decarbonisation.

The day before, on 1 July at 5:45-6:15PM CEST, Bud Darr, EVP Maritime Policy & Government Affairs, MSC Group joins a panel to discuss how partnerships and collaboration are key to decarbonising shipping. Panellists will explore how shipping industry, that moves around 90% of world trade, is prepared to decarbonise, and help create a carbon neutral economy by 2050.

Global trade driving post-pandemic recovery

This virtual event organised by The Economist will host policymakers, government representatives, trade experts, analysts, economists and global business leaders from different sectors including logistics, manufacturing and financing. During these five days, the agenda covers a variety of topics including supply chain resilience, globalisation, digital trade and covid-19 recovery.

If you haven't registered at The Economist's Global Trade Virtual Week yet, book your free ticket today.

Disclaimer

MSC - Mediterranean Shipping Company SA published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 21:21:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
