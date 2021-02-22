Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MSC to Gov. Wolf: You “Simply Don't Get It”

02/22/2021 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Pittsburgh, Pa. - Marcellus Shale Coalition president David Callahan issued the following statement in response to Gov. Tom Wolf's repeated call earlier today for even higher energy taxes:

'Gov. Wolf and his team simply don't get it. Pennsylvania already has a severance tax - it's the impact fee, which has funded $2+ billion for community and environmental programs across the entire Commonwealth over the last several years. It was disappointing to hear the governor once again call for additional energy taxes that will harm consumers, local jobs, American energy production and the Commonwealth's ability to recover from the pandemic.

'His fuzzy math - citing a provably wrong tax rate of 2.8 percent - reflects the unseriousness of his proposal, which has been squarely rejected by leading business and manufacturing organizations as well as a broad chorus of bipartisan lawmakers. In truth, the governor's proposal represents a combined energy tax rate of more than 12 percent, which would be the nation's highest.

'If the governor was serious about accelerating our economic recovery - which should be a top priority for every policymaker - he'd be focused on growing and encouraging natural gas production, infrastructure and use, not punishing this critical industry and its hardworking women and men that are helping combat this pandemic.'

###

Disclaimer

Marcellus Shale Coalition published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 21:30:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:43pCALIX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
04:43pLAREDO PETROLEUM, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:43pGROW CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:43pFIRST TRUST MORTGAGE INCOME FUND : Declares Its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share for March
BU
04:42pRIVERVIEW BANCORP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:42pTRICIDA, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04:42pBIGCOMMERCE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:41pOil producers eye long road to recovery as Texas begins to thaw
RE
04:41pEASTMAN CHEMICAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Page (form 10-K)
AQ
04:41pCLOUDCOMMERCE, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1G4S PLC : G4S : Allied bid wins G4S auction after long battle with GardaWorld
2EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : European shares trim losses after ECB president's speech
3APPLE INC. : World shares slide on inflation fears, commodities surge
4Bitcoin drops after climbing to all-time high
5World's top 10 hedge fund managers earn $20.1 billion in 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ