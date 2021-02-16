MSC to Speak of Digitalisation and the Route to Zero-Carbon Shipping at TPM21

Posted on 16/02/2021



MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is delighted to join TPM21 with two unmissable speaking events.

MSC Group Executive Vice President, Maritime Policy and Government Affairs, Bud Darr will be joining a panel that will explore how container shipping decarbonisation can be taken beyond the theoretical and toward tangible operational actions, as the industry works together to achieve incremental environmental victories towards what will ultimately be a fossil fuel-free future. The panel, scheduled for 2 March at 12:15 PM EST is called 'The Route to Zero-Emission Shipping' and will see the World Shipping Council's President and CEO John Butler and Aspen Institute Energy and Environment Program's Associate Director, Ocean and Climate Ingrid A. Irigoyen join in on the conversation.

At 01:15 PM EST on 3 March, Global Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Andre Simha will be virtually taking to the stage to investigate recent progress on a number of fronts intended to unify digitalisation across the shipping industry, including electronic bills of lading, smart containers, and other technology initiatives MSC is undertaking. The session, a one-on-one with Senior Editor, Technology, Eric Johnson, is titled 'COVID-19 as Accelerator of Digital Development in Shipping' and will be set in the context of an evolving reality for logistics teams and service providers as they found themselves operating in a decentralised way amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020 and Q1 2021, all players in the shipping and logistics sector have witnessed the unprecedented and unforeseen impact of the global pandemic on supply chains. Carriers are not the cause of the systemic supply chain overload which followed in H2 2020 and into Q1 2021, however, we are doing our best to manage the elements within our power to continue to provide a high level of service. Going forward, we are optimistic of an eventual return to a more predictable market environment, with a renewed emphasis to work constructively with our customers on enhanced forecasting and visibility.

TPM is organised by The Journal of Commerce within IHS Markit and is the premier conference for the trans-Pacific and global container shipping and logistics community. Annually attracting the most senior-level audience in the industry, TPM is a platform for a week of essential and intensive networking, negotiations, and relationship building among the multiple parties in the international container shipping supply chain.

To join the event, please reserve your spot here.

For more information about MSC's technological solutions, see our dedicated page here.

To know more about our sustainability approach, please visit the dedicated page msc.com/sustainability where you can also download all MSC sustainability reports published to date.