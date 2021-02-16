Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MSC to Speak of Digitalisation and the Route to Zero-Carbon Shipping at TPM21

02/16/2021 | 02:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Posted on 16/02/2021


MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is delighted to join TPM21 with two unmissable speaking events.

MSC Group Executive Vice President, Maritime Policy and Government Affairs, Bud Darr will be joining a panel that will explore how container shipping decarbonisation can be taken beyond the theoretical and toward tangible operational actions, as the industry works together to achieve incremental environmental victories towards what will ultimately be a fossil fuel-free future. The panel, scheduled for 2 March at 12:15 PM EST is called 'The Route to Zero-Emission Shipping' and will see the World Shipping Council's President and CEO John Butler and Aspen Institute Energy and Environment Program's Associate Director, Ocean and Climate Ingrid A. Irigoyen join in on the conversation.

At 01:15 PM EST on 3 March, Global Chief Digital and Innovation Officer, Andre Simha will be virtually taking to the stage to investigate recent progress on a number of fronts intended to unify digitalisation across the shipping industry, including electronic bills of lading, smart containers, and other technology initiatives MSC is undertaking. The session, a one-on-one with Senior Editor, Technology, Eric Johnson, is titled 'COVID-19 as Accelerator of Digital Development in Shipping' and will be set in the context of an evolving reality for logistics teams and service providers as they found themselves operating in a decentralised way amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2020 and Q1 2021, all players in the shipping and logistics sector have witnessed the unprecedented and unforeseen impact of the global pandemic on supply chains. Carriers are not the cause of the systemic supply chain overload which followed in H2 2020 and into Q1 2021, however, we are doing our best to manage the elements within our power to continue to provide a high level of service. Going forward, we are optimistic of an eventual return to a more predictable market environment, with a renewed emphasis to work constructively with our customers on enhanced forecasting and visibility.

TPM is organised by The Journal of Commerce within IHS Markit and is the premier conference for the trans-Pacific and global container shipping and logistics community. Annually attracting the most senior-level audience in the industry, TPM is a platform for a week of essential and intensive networking, negotiations, and relationship building among the multiple parties in the international container shipping supply chain.

To join the event, please reserve your spot here.

For more information about MSC's technological solutions, see our dedicated page here.

To know more about our sustainability approach, please visit the dedicated page msc.com/sustainability where you can also download all MSC sustainability reports published to date.

Disclaimer

MSC - Mediterranean Shipping Company SA published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 07:20:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02/15FORMPIPE SOFTWARE : presents new growth strategy and financial targets
AQ
02/15FORTNOX : Interim report Q4, 2020
PU
02/15Reply to Parliamentary Question on Unauthorised Banking Transactions
PU
02/15Reply to Parliamentary Question on Trading Fuelled by Online Discussions
PU
02/15ADESSO : now also represented in Paderborn
PU
02/15FORMPIPE SOFTWARE : fourth quarter and full year 2020 results
AQ
02/15ADEVINTA : UK competition regulator concerned over $9.2 bln eBay-Adevinta deal
RE
02/15AMAZON COM : Indian tribunal blocks regulator's order on Future chief, company says
RE
02/15JOHNSON & JOHNSON : South Africa's health care workers eager for first vaccines
AQ
02/15HSBC HLDGS : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bill Gates warns that manufacturing could challenge climate goals
2ROYAL DSM N.V. : ROYAL DSM N : DSM reports 2020 results
3NIKKEI : SoftBank shares hit historic high as online backers celebrate
4SANOFI : SANOFI : Bristol-Myers, Sanofi ordered to pay Hawaii $834 million over Plavix warning label
5DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P.J.S.C. : DUBAI ISLAMIC BANK P J S C : Full Year 2020 Group Financial Results
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ