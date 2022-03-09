Log in
MSCI'S ALL-COUNTRY WORLD INDEX CLOSES UP 2.6%, BEST SINGLE-DAY P…

03/09/2022 | 04:24pm EST
MSCI'S ALL-COUNTRY WORLD INDEX CLOSES UP 2.6%, BEST SINGLE-DAY PERCENTAGE GAIN SINCE MAY 18, 2020


© Reuters 2022
