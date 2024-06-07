SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - South Korea's stock market accessibility for short-selling has deteriorated and needs to improve, global index provider Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) said.

In its annual market accessibility review released on Thursday, MSCI downgraded South Korea's short-selling market accessibility to "-" or "improvements needed", from "+" or "no issues or improvements possible."

In November, South Korea re-imposed a ban on short-selling of stocks through the first half of 2024, and said it would be extended until adequate measures are prepared to prevent illegal trading by foreign banks.

MSCI's downgrade comes ahead of its annual market classification later this month. South Korea, currently categorised as an "emerging market", has long aspired to be upgraded to a "developed market" status.

On other market reforms South Korea has introduced to improve foreign access, MSCI said it "may only adjust the relevant market accessibility ratings once the introduced measures are fully implemented and tested by international institutional investors."

The country scrapped a three-decade-old rule that requires foreigners to register with authorities to trade local stocks in December, and will open up the foreign exchange market to foreign institutions from the second half of 2024. (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Varun H K)