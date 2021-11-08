Log in
MSD Slovenia Earns the Best Place To Work Certification for 2021

11/08/2021 | 01:01am EST
MSD Slovenia, an affiliate of the American multinational pharmaceutical company developing and producing medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health products, has recently been recognized as one of the Best Places To Work in Slovenia for 2021. Following an unprecedented year of challenges and workplace disruption with the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, 86% of the employees continued to enjoy working at the organisation and considered the company a great employer. This prestigious recognition validates MSD efforts in building a truly inclusive environment where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the ‘Platinum Standard’ in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, providing employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regards to working conditions.

In a statement from Rina Musić, Managing Director for MSD Croatia and Slovenia “I am extremely proud of having our company recognized as one of best employers in Slovenia! Strong commitment of our employees, visionary leadership and organizational culture have contributed that MSD Slovenia has joined exclusive group of companies receiving this important recognition”.

“It is a great pleasure to see that our long term commitment and employee focus has been recognized internally – by our people as well as externally, in comparison to other companies on the market. Results and the feedback we have received through the certification process will provide us with deeper insight into our areas for development. Our main priorities remain improvement of our HR practices and securing our position of employer of choice” said Sandra Balić, HR Lead for the organization.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places To Work is the most definitive ‘Employer of Choice’ certification that organizations aspire to achieve. The program certifies and recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world with its proprietary assessment that analyzes a company’s attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors. Join our community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org


© Business Wire 2021
