MSDGC Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cin : Gasoline Leak in West Price Hill

A gasoline leak occurred from a fuel line at the Fast Stop gas station at 4501 W. 8th Street in West Price Hill. About 360 gallons of gasoline leaked into the ground presumably above the gas station's private building sewer.

Fumes from the leaked gasoline then entered the public sewer system and other underground trenches and entered area homes and businesses.

Odors were reported by residents in the vicinity of West 8th Street and Pedretti Avenue on December 24, with Cincinnati Fire and MSD responding to the calls.

MSD began flushing the sewers on December 24. On December 25, MSD began looking for the source of the odors, and the Cincinnati Fire Department began door-to-door visits of properties in the neighborhood.

On December 26, the Cincinnati Fire Department ordered the gas station to close its gas pumps and empty its gasoline storage tanks. The gas station cannot reopen until it is in full compliance with state regulations.

The Cincinnati Fire Department is in charge of emergency response (addressing the immediate threat caused by the leaked gasoline). The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ohio EPA, MSD, and the Cincinnati Health Department are assisting the fire department.

The gas station owner has hired a qualified environmental consultant, ATC Group Services of Sharonville, to assist with immediate corrective actions, investigation, and cleanup of the leak.

The Bureau of Storage Tank Regulations (BUSTR) is in charge of ensuring compliance with underground storage tank regulations and is overseeing the work done by ATC.