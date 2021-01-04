Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

MSDGC Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cin : Gasoline Leak in West Price Hill

01/04/2021 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A gasoline leak occurred from a fuel line at the Fast Stop gas station at 4501 W. 8th Street in West Price Hill. About 360 gallons of gasoline leaked into the ground presumably above the gas station's private building sewer.

Fumes from the leaked gasoline then entered the public sewer system and other underground trenches and entered area homes and businesses.

Odors were reported by residents in the vicinity of West 8th Street and Pedretti Avenue on December 24, with Cincinnati Fire and MSD responding to the calls.

MSD began flushing the sewers on December 24. On December 25, MSD began looking for the source of the odors, and the Cincinnati Fire Department began door-to-door visits of properties in the neighborhood.

On December 26, the Cincinnati Fire Department ordered the gas station to close its gas pumps and empty its gasoline storage tanks. The gas station cannot reopen until it is in full compliance with state regulations.

The Cincinnati Fire Department is in charge of emergency response (addressing the immediate threat caused by the leaked gasoline). The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Ohio EPA, MSD, and the Cincinnati Health Department are assisting the fire department.

The gas station owner has hired a qualified environmental consultant, ATC Group Services of Sharonville, to assist with immediate corrective actions, investigation, and cleanup of the leak.

The Bureau of Storage Tank Regulations (BUSTR) is in charge of ensuring compliance with underground storage tank regulations and is overseeing the work done by ATC.

Disclaimer

MSDGC - Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati published this content on 04 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 January 2021 22:41:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:44pEL AISSAMI : Venezuela is present in the 25th JMMC Meeting to continue oil market stability consolidation
PU
05:42pMSDGC METROPOLITAN SEWER DISTRICT OF GREATER CIN : Gasoline Leak in West Price Hill
PU
05:25pApache Corp to create holding company structure
RE
05:21pU.S. screened 500 mln fewer airport passengers in 2020
RE
05:14pUtilities Move Lower -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:13pSome New York Businesses Balk at Minimum Wage Boost During Covid-19
DJ
05:13pCommunications Services Shares Fall; Outage Hits Slack -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:12pTechnology Shares Move Lower on First Trading Day of the Year -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:11pShares of Banks and Lenders Fall -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:09pConsumer Shares Fall Amid Deal News -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : A 2021 VISION: what every fund manager is buying (or selling)
2Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
3Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
4DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED : Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot get green light for $52 billion carmaker
5GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : JP Morgan remains Neutral

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ