Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MSRB Publishes 2021 Annual Report and Audited Financial Statements

01/11/2022 | 11:28am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date: January 11, 2022

Contact: Leah Szarek, Chief External Relations Officer
202-838-1300
lszarek@msrb.org

MSRB PUBLISHES 2021 ANNUAL REPORT AND AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Washington, DC - The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) today published its annual report for the 2021 fiscal year, where it highlights efforts to support a fair and efficient municipal market amid the continued challenges posed by the global pandemic.

"Looking back at what we have accomplished over the past year amid the adversity of the pandemic, we are inspired by the dedication of our people to advance the MSRB's mission to protect and strengthen the $4 trillion municipal securities market, which enables access to capital, economic growth and societal progress in communities across America," said MSRB Chair Patrick Brett and CEO Mark Kim in their letter to stakeholders. "One of our most important accomplishments was the development of a new long-term strategic plan that puts forth a bold new vision for the future and four strategic goals that will guide us in the years to come."

The FY 2021 annual report highlights key progress on the MSRB's four strategic goals:

  • Market Transparency: The MSRB allocated more than $17 million of reserves to its multi-year systems modernization effort and made progress on its goal of modernizing the EMMA website and related market transparency systems.
  • Market Data: The MSRB continued to leverage cloud computing to deliver insights to the market and to prepare EMMA Labs, the MSRB's innovation sandbox, for its public debut.
  • Market Regulation: The MSRB embarked on a multi-year comprehensive review of the historical body of interpretive guidance in the MSRB rule book, retiring 15 pieces of guidance that no longer achieved their intended purpose, and continued to provide targeted regulatory relief in light of the ongoing pandemic.
  • Public Trust: The MSRB continues to make progress on its commitment to social responsibility, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), including recruiting a diverse class of new Board members and creating a staff resource group focused on DEI.

As part of its commitment to financial stewardship, the MSRB made an important move to right-size its reserves, providing a 40% reduction in three primary market-based fees over an 18-month period that will return to the industry $19 million in excess reserves that had accumulated over time, including as a result of pandemic-related market volatility and reduced expenses. "This has been the most substantial move yet to return of excess reserves to the dealer community," said Brett and Kim. "We are now embarking on a comprehensive examination of our finances and fee structure to ensure an equitable and sustainable balance of funding that will support our mandate to protect investors, issuers and the public interest in the years to come."

The annual report includes audited annual financial statements for the fiscal year that ended September 30, 2021, which help ensure transparency around how the organization manages its resources and financial reserves.

Read the annual report.

The Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) protects and strengthens the municipal bond market, enabling access to capital, economic growth, and societal progress in tens of thousands of communities across the country. The MSRB fulfills this mission by creating trust in our market through informed regulation of dealers and municipal advisors that protects investors, issuers and the public interest; building technology systems that power our market and provide transparency for issuers, institutions, and the investing public; and serving as the steward of market data that empowers better decisions and fuels innovation for the future. The MSRB is a self-regulatory organization governed by a board of directors that has a majority of public members, in addition to representatives of regulated entities. The MSRB is overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission and Congress.



Disclaimer

MSRB - Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 16:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
11:51aKeystone Agency Partners Appoints Angela Pacheco as Chief Human Resources Officer
BU
11:51aICE CANOLA MIDDAY : Old Crop Down, New Crop Up
DJ
11:51aWellnecity Secures Substantial Series A Funding from Leading Investment Firm to Grow Platform for Self-Insured Employers
BU
11:50aTOUR EIFFEL (SOCIÉTÉ DE LA) : Société de la Tour Eiffel sales to a private investor the shopping mall called " les 7 Collines " and located in Nîmes
AN
11:49aFactbox-Corporate America revamps back-to-office plans on Omicron threat
RE
11:49aAudax Private Equity Announces Investment in Centerline Communications
BU
11:48aOpening Remarks by World Bank Group President David Malpass during the Launch of the January 2022 Global Economic Prospects Report
PU
11:48aDIGITAL ALLY : Updates its Revenue Guidance for 2021 and Reconfirms 2022 Revenue Guidance
PU
11:48aSPLUNK : Logs Now Available in Splunk Observability for Simplified Troubleshooting
PU
11:48aSANOMA OYJ : SEB Nordic seminar 2022, presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Nokia expects its turnaround to continue in 2022
2U.S. stocks fall after Fed's Powell says 2022 rate hikes on the cards
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, Danaher, Darktrace, Intel, Tesla...
4Powell says economy can withstand Fed tightening, Omicron surge
5Wall Street down ahead of Powell testimony

HOT NEWS