News : Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MTA and Tata Motors, an ever-closer collaboration

02/09/2021 | 05:01am EST
Tata is a leader in the light commercial vehicle and medium & heavy commercial vehicle markets too. For these two vehicle groups, and particularly for Ultra and Prima models, MTA R&D has worked to adapt its 4, 5 and 12-way frames to be mounted horizontal in various platforms of BS6+ trucks and buses. Together with the frames, MTA is delivering six different types of fuse-relay modules and related terminals.

In the near future, for its bus platform, Tata will use MTA battery unit, both in its right and left version, with battery terminals in Z axis. This battery distribution unit has compact dimensions which make it versatile and easy to be placed.

Disclaimer

MTA S.p.A. published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2021 10:00:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
