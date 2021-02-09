MTA and Tata Motors, an ever-closer collaboration

Tata is a leader in the light commercial vehicle and medium & heavy commercial vehicle markets too. For these two vehicle groups, and particularly for Ultra and Prima models, MTA R&D has worked to adapt its 4, 5 and 12-way frames to be mounted horizontal in various platforms of BS6+ trucks and buses. Together with the frames, MTA is delivering six different types of fuse-relay modules and related terminals.

In the near future, for its bus platform, Tata will use MTA battery unit, both in its right and left version, with battery terminals in Z axis. This battery distribution unit has compact dimensions which make it versatile and easy to be placed.

