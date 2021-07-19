Log in
MTF Biologics : Wins New Jersey Top Workplaces 2021 Award

07/19/2021 | 10:10am EDT
Global Nonprofit Advancing Tissue & Organ Donation, Transplantation and Research Receives NJ.com Honor for Second Year in a Row

MTF Biologics is pleased to announce that it was again named a 2021 Top Workplace by NJ.com, having also received the recognition in 2020. Ranking #3 in the state in the large company category (more than 500 employees), MTF also earned the Manager Award. This is the third year that Energage, LLC, an employee engagement platform, has partnered with NJ.com and Jersey’s Best to recognize an elite group of companies from across the Garden State.

Energage, LLC, administered the anonymous survey to employees of 63 New Jersey companies. The survey questions were designed to measure 15 drivers of engaged culture that are proven to be critical to an organization’s success, among them alignment, execution and connection. Conducted confidentially, the survey gives employees the opportunity to offer feedback that companies can in turn use for insight and improvement. Across the board, this year’s survey results emphasized the importance of consistent and robust communication to navigate the difficult circumstances and rapidly changing work environments brought by the pandemic.

Headquartered in Edison, New Jersey, MTF Biologics has been saving and healing lives for more than 30 years. The global nonprofit advancing tissue and organ donation honors donated gifts, serving patients and advancing science. MTF and its 712 New Jersey-based employees continue to lead the nation in scientific advancement and patient advocacy through its innovations in orthopedics, wound care and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

“We are honored to receive this recognition for the second year in a row,” said Joe Yaccarino, MTF President and CEO. “It speaks to our employees’ commitment to care for one another internally so that together, we can save and heal the lives of others, every day. Their positivity and resilience were essential to MTF’s continued growth and success, despite the many challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

About MTF Biologics

MTF Biologics is a global nonprofit organization that saves and heals lives by advancing tissue and organ donation, transplantation, and research. We provide unmatched services, resources, and expertise to donors and their loved ones who give the gift of life, patients who depend on tissue and organ transplants, healthcare providers, and clinicians and scientists. Our subsidiary, The International Institute for the Advancement of Medicine (IIAM), honors donors of non-transplantable organs by providing their gifts to the medical research community to combat and cure diseases. Our subsidiary, Statline, provides specialized communications and technology expertise to organ, tissue, and eye procurement organizations, as well as the hospitals and patients that they serve. Our sister organization, The German Institute for Cell and Tissue Transplantation (Deutsches Institute for Zell-und Gewebeersatz – DIZG) expands our reach to patients across the globe. For more information, visit www.mtfbiologics.org

About Energage

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations empower workplace excellence by turning employee feedback into useful talent intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 15 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.


© Business Wire 2021
