Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MTI Appoints Mary Jesse to Board of Directors and to serve as Chief Executive Officer

01/05/2021 | 06:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MTI (Mobile Tech, Inc.), the leading solutions innovator in retail security, smart retail and global services, today announced the promotion of Mary Jesse to serve on MTI’s Board of Directors and as the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to drive innovation and growth while continuing to lead MTI’s digital transformation. Ms. Jesse is the first female to serve on the company’s Board of Directors.

“Mary has brought a focus on innovation and service on behalf of our customers that positions MTI to play a leadership role in developing the connected retail environments of the future,” stated David Gelobter, Managing Director, MC Credit Partners.

Jesse was originally appointed as Chief Operations Officer in February 2020, where she rapidly streamlined business operations, hired and promoted new executive talent, led the company’s digital transformation and realigned the company’s products to meet the needs of its core customers in retail, healthcare and hospitality to coincide with the ‘new normal’ brought on by COVID-19. Underlying all, she has led the improvement in MTI’s company culture by focusing on increased transparency, inclusive diversity, quality and a deep commitment to serving MTI’s customers.

“The MTI team is quite special in their commitment to our customers and support of one another. In 2020, we transformed the company to most effectively meet our customer’s critical needs,” said Mary Jesse, CEO, MTI. “We are positioned to grow in 2021 through continued investment in our team, delivering innovative solutions and leveraging our digital infrastructure.”

Mary Jesse is the CEO of Mobile Tech, Inc. (MTI). Ms. Jesse serves on the Board of Directors for MTI’s domestic and international entities, and Bsquare (Nasdaq: BSQR) where she chairs the GNC committee and is a member of the audit committee. With more than 25 years of technology and business leadership experience, Ms. Jesse has served as CEO, CTO, COO, CSO, VP, board director, board chair, founder and advisor for multiple private and public companies. Ms. Jesse holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in electrical engineering and is a registered Professional Engineer (P.E.). She has led pioneering technology innovation throughout her career and is listed as an inventor on 19 patents.

About MTI

MTI is a global solutions innovator in retail security and smart retail, serving the largest and most highly regarded global brands. Our smart IoT platform drives superior operational efficiency, employee satisfaction and customer experiences. MTI’s innovative design and production capabilities, along with our unmatched field technical services, ensure success for our customers in retail, healthcare, and hospitality. Our global services organization offers 24/7/365 field support in over 90 countries, and resolves 98% of problems on the first visit.

Headquartered in Hillsboro, Oregon with offices in Dublin, Hong Kong, Ireland, Salt Lake City, and London, we bring over 40 years of experience helping our customers meet their complex business needs.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:16aAGV : Use Of Proceeds From Rights Issue
PU
06:16aCAREL INDUSTRIES S P A : Luigi Nalini S.A.P.A. completa con successo la vendita di n. 3.582.560 Azioni Ordinarie Carel Industries S.P.A, ad un prezzo di Euro 18,00 per azione
PU
06:16aLUIGI NALINI S.A.P.A. : avviata la vendita di massime n. 3,582,567 Azioni Ordinarie Carel Industries S.P.A.
PU
06:16aKARNOV : assumes ownership of DIBkunnskap AS and carries out directed issue of shares
AQ
06:16aUNILEVER : and Innova Partnerships one step closer to self-cleaning surfaces
PU
06:16aRIX North America Turns to HULFT to Support Regional Growth
BU
06:15aOil prices tick up on OPEC studying output cut, Iran tensions
RE
06:15aIn sudden u-turn, NYSE scraps plan to delist three Chinese telecom firms
RE
06:14aUNIEURO S.P.A. : Comunicazione trimestrale attività di sostegno della liquidità - Quarterly communication on the Liquidty Provider activity
PU
06:14aNV BEKAERT : Bekaert decides to cease the fixed abrasive (diamond) sawing wire activities  18 Dec 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Wall Street ends lower on worries over Georgia elections, virus surge
2Jack Ma's disappearing act fuels speculation about billionaire's whereabouts
3EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. : McDonald's wants a bite of crispy chicken market with new sandwiches
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Alibaba to shut down Xiami music app next month
5PEAB AB (PUBL) : PEAB : acquires cement and mineral aggregate operations in Luleå

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ