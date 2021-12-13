MTN NIGERIA, MAFAB COMMUNICATIONS AWARDED NIGERIA'S FIRST 5G SPECTRUM LICENCES AT AUCTION

Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Quality stocks
ESG Stocks
Momentum stocks
trend-following stocks
Investment themes
The Vegan Market
Place your bets
Water
In Vino Veritas
Moat
Robotics
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
The Vegan Market
Place your bets
Water
In Vino Veritas
Moat
Robotics
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
News
Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy & Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Finance Pro.
Calendar
Sectors
All News
Economy
Currencies & Forex
Economic Events
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Press Releases
MTN NIGERIA, MAFAB COMMUNICATIONS AWARDED NIGERIA'S FIRST 5G SPECTRUM LICENCES AT AUCTION
12/13/2021 | 02:11pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
MTN NIGERIA, MAFAB COMMUNICATIONS AWARDED NIGERIA'S FIRST 5G SPECTRUM LICENCES AT AUCTION
© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:44p
Ecuador declares force majeure for oil exports, output due to erosion
RE
02:40p
Wall Street falls as investors eye Omicron and Fed meeting
RE
02:37p
Employers' health insurance costs surge in 2021 as elective procedures resume - survey
RE
02:36p
Wall Street falls as investors eye Omicron and Fed meeting
RE
02:36p
Facebook owner is behind $60 mln deal for Meta name rights
RE
02:32p
Soy, corn down on technical selling, improved S.American weather
RE
02:14p
Norway bans serving of alcohol in bid to halt Omicron outbreak
RE
02:13p
Widely used software with key vulnerability sends cyber defenders scrambling
RE
02:11p
Mtn nigeria, mafab communications awarded nigeria's first 5g spectrum licences at auction
RE
02:09p
Activist Land & Buildings to seek seat on American Campus Communities board
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS
1
Fed to pivot on inflation fears in the face of another uncertain year
2
Calm and confident before central bank deluge, Turkey lira crashes
3
Investors shrug off Boris' warning
4
New double act reinforces Ortega family grip on Inditex
5
French court slashes UBS tax evasion fine to 1.8 billion euros
More news
HOT NEWS
ARENA PHARMACEUTICAL.
+80.38%
Wall Street falls as investors eye Omicron and Fed meeting
GREEN BRICK PARTNERS.
+29.43%
Green Brick Partners, Inc. Primary Exchange Listing will Change to New York Stock Exchange from Nasdaq Capital Market
BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB.
+4.65%
Bristol-Myers Squibb Raises Dividend, Buyback Authorization
VIFOR PHARMA AG
+18.45%
Vifor Pharma shares jump 15% as takeover talks with CSL confirmed
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP P.
-20.89%
Purplebricks flags up to $12 mln risk over tenant communication, shares tumble
STHREE PLC
-12.45%
SThree CEO to step down as recruiter predicts record profits
More news
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Investment style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave