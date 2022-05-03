Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

MTN Uganda's Q1 2022 pretax profit up 20% on robust data sales

05/03/2022 | 04:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Passengers use their mobile phones at the departure lounge of the Entebbe international airport in Entebbe

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda's largest telecommunications firm MTN Uganda said on Tuesday its first-quarter pretax profits jumped by a fifth from the same period of last year, partly boosted by higher data sales.

In the first three months of this year the firm's pretax profit rose 20.2% to 143.7 billion shillings ($40.65 million) from the same quarter in 2021, as revenue from internet connection data ballooned 45% to 115.6 billion.

"We continued to drive digital inclusion and affordability by reducing the price of our lower-tier internet bundle packages," the firm said in commentary accompanying the results.

MTN Uganda, which is majority owned by South Africa's MTN Group, listed its shares on the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE) in December after a deeply undersubscribed initial public offering.

Last year, MTN Uganda reported a 6.6% jump in pretax profit compared with the previous period, helped by higher data sales and faster uptake of its fintech services. In Uganda it chiefly competes with a local subsidiary of India's Bharti Airtel.

MTN Uganda said the outlook for its business was difficult, clouded partly by the global economic consequences of the war in Ukraine.

"Recent macroeconomic developments point to a more challenging trading environment for our business," it said.

"Higher inflation of essential commodities and fuel has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, which is also putting pressure on supply chains."

($1 = 3,535.0000 Ugandan shillings)

(Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by George Obulutsa and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:19aGerman 10-year bond yield hits 1% for first time since June 2015
RE
05:18aFactbox-A global look at abortion and some of the world's toughest laws
RE
05:18aRussia unleashes rockets in Mariupol, EU readies oil sanctions
RE
05:17aU.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia
RE
05:16aHong Kong's Q1 GDP contracts 4% y/y, worse than forecasts
RE
05:15aSouth Africa factory activity expands at slower pace in April due to floods - Absa PMI
RE
05:15a10-Year Gilt Yield Breaches 2% Mark
DJ
05:14aBP expects to pay up to 1 billion pounds in UK taxes in 2022
RE
05:14aUkraine's foreign reserves resilient amid war shock - central bank head
RE
05:14aBW ENERGY : 2022 Annual General Meeting – Notice
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
2France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
3Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
4BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit
5HSBC shares rise as markets warm up to break-up proposal by top shareho..

HOT NEWS