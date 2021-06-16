Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

MTN picks partners to expand mobile OpenRAN network in Africa

06/16/2021 | 07:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker walks past an outlet of South Africa's MTN Group in Johannesburg, South Africa

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa's mobile and broadband operator MTN Group has selected five partners to launch an open radio access network (OpenRAN) in Africa to expand 4G and 5G services more quickly and cheaply, it said on Wednesday.

A radio access network (RAN) connects individual devices to other parts of a network through radio connections.

MTN said it aimed to roll out OpenRAN by the end of 2021 with its partners, namely Voyage, India's Tech Mahindra and U.S.-based firms Altiostar, Mavenir and Parallel Wireless.

In the past, network equipment from Nokia, Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and other firms was largely proprietary, making it difficult to mix.

But U.S. government restrictions that have hit Huawei's ability to source chips have sped the adoption of so-called openRAN technology, where any vendor can assemble industry-standard chips and software to create inter-operable networking gear.

"This is a real game-changer for mobile advancement in emerging markets," said Amith Maharaj, MTN group's head of network planning and design.

For mobile network operators, a radio access network makes up the bulk of capital and operating costs.

MTN said it would reduce power consumption and emissions by modernising its radio access networks using OpenRAN, supporting its target to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

MTN, the largest telecommunications operator in Africa by subscribers, first rolled out open-source technology in 2019 to improve rural coverage. It has deployed over 1,100 commercial sites in more than 11 countries.

MTN has 277.9 million subscribers across Africa and the Middle East.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Nqobile Dludla


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.07% 543.2 Delayed Quote.3.69%
ERICSSON AB 0.17% 108.98 Delayed Quote.11.43%
NOKIA OYJ -2.06% 4.35 Delayed Quote.41.03%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 0.15% 177.26 Delayed Quote.3.38%
TECH MAHINDRA LIMITED 0.22% 1069.15 Delayed Quote.9.62%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:50pMTN picks partners to expand mobile OpenRAN network in Africa
RE
12:49pUK PM Johnson says could take steps over N.Ireland protocol
RE
12:42pHopin targets hybrid, in-person events with Boomset buy
RE
12:39pPlans to rein in Big Four accountants may need rework, watchdog says
RE
12:36pIrish central bank sees potential for significant house price rises
RE
12:30pTSX futures flat as investors eye inflation data, U.S. Fed
RE
12:28pFed jitters keep S&P, Nasdaq futures below record highs
RE
12:28pChina regulator approves first wholly foreign-owned money market broker
RE
12:23pUK regulator accepts new Asda owners offer to sell petrol stations for deal clearance
RE
12:21pGhana's economy grew 3.1% in first quarter, says stats office
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Buoyant stocks hold near record highs ahead of Fed
2Cheer over Boeing, Airbus deal belies cracks in EU, U.S. trade relationship
3U.S, EU agree truce in 17-year Airbus-Boeing conflict
4UK inflation hits 2.1%, vaults past Bank of England target
5Fed expected to signal start of monetary policy shift debate

HOT NEWS