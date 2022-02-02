Log in
  Homepage
  News
  Companies
News: Latest News
MUFG Bank, Ltd. Announces Consolidated Summary Report [Under Japanese GAAP] for the Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021

02/02/2022 | 06:33am EST
MUFG Bank, Ltd.:

Company name:

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Stock exchange listings:

Tokyo, Nagoya, New York

Code number:

8306

URL https://www.mufg.jp/english/

Representative:

Hironori Kamezawa, President & Group CEO

For inquiry:

Masahisa Takahashi, Managing Director, Head of Financial Accounting and Reporting, Financial Accounting Office, Financial Planning Division

 

TEL 050-3613-1179

Quarterly securities report issuing date:

February 14, 2022

Dividend payment date:

-

Trading accounts:

Established

Supplemental information for quarterly financial statements:

Available

Quarterly investor meeting presentation:

None

(Amounts of less than one million yen are rounded down.)

1. Consolidated Financial Data for the Nine Months ended December 31, 2021

(1) Results of Operations

(% represents the change from the same period in the previous fiscal year)

 

Ordinary Income

Ordinary Profits

Profits Attributable to
Owners of Parent

For the nine months ended

million yen

%

million yen

%

million yen

%

December 31, 2021

4,362,918

(2.9)

1,393,611

65.8

1,070,398

76.3

December 31, 2020

4,495,026

(15.3)

840,619

(22.7)

607,037

3.3

(*)Comprehensive income

December 31, 2021: 1,354,948 million yen, 25.5 %; December 31, 2020: 1,079,332 million yen, 19.5 %

 

Basic earnings
per share

Diluted earnings
per share

 

 

For the nine months ended

yen

yen

 

 

December 31, 2021

83.44

 

83.16

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

47.27

 

47.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Financial Conditions

 

Total Assets

Total Net Assets

Equity-to-asset ratio (*)

As of

million yen

million yen

%

December 31, 2021

365,775,392

 

18,623,281

 

4.8

 

March 31, 2021

359,473,515

 

17,716,257

 

4.7

 

(Reference) Shareholders’ equity as of December 31, 2021: 17,686,570 million yen; March 31, 2021: 16,802,572 million yen

(*) “Equity-to-asset ratio” is computed under the formula shown below

(Total net assets - Non-controlling interests) / Total assets

2. Dividends on Common Stock

 

Dividends per Share

1st quarter-end

2nd quarter-end

3rd quarter-end

Fiscal year-end

Total

For the fiscal year

 

yen

 

yen

 

yen

 

yen

 

yen

ended March 31, 2021

-

 

12.50

 

-

 

12.50

 

25.00

 

ending March 31, 2022

-

 

13.50

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

ending March 31, 2022 (Forecast)

 

 

 

 

 

 

14.50

 

28.00

 

(*) Revision of forecasts for dividends on the presentation date of this Consolidated Summary Report : None

3. Earnings Target for the Fiscal Year ending March 31, 2022 (Consolidated)

MUFG has the target of 1,050.0 billion yen of profits attributable to owners of parent for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022.
(There is no change to our earnings target released on November 15, 2021.)
MUFG is engaged in financial service businesses such as banking business, trust banking business, securities business and credit card/loan businesses. Because there are various uncertainties caused by economic situation, market environments and other factors in these businesses, MUFG discloses a target of its profits attributable to owners of parent instead of a forecast of its performance.

* Notes

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period: No

 

 

 

 

 

(2) Adoption of any particular accounting methods for quarterly consolidated financial statements: No

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and restatements

(A) Changes in accounting policies due to revision of accounting standards: Yes

(B) Changes in accounting policies due to reasons other than (A): No

(C) Changes in accounting estimates: No

(D) Restatements: No

 

 

 

 

 

(4) Number of common stocks outstanding at the end of the period

(A) Total stocks outstanding including treasury stocks:

December 31, 2021

13,281,995,120

 

shares

 

March 31, 2021

13,581,995,120

 

shares

(B) Treasury stocks:

December 31, 2021

559,745,255

 

shares

 

March 31, 2021

737,192,810

 

shares

(C) Average outstanding of total stocks:

Nine months ended December 31, 2021

12,828,619,616

 

shares

 

Nine months ended December 31, 2020

12,843,043,046

 

shares

* This “Consolidated Summary Report”(Quarterly“Tanshin”) is outside the scope of the external auditor’s quarterly review procedure.
* Notes for using forecasted information etc.

1. This financial summary report contains forward-looking statements regarding estimations, forecasts, targets and plans in relation to the results of operations, financial conditions and other overall management of the company and/or the group as a whole (the “forward-looking statements”). The forward-looking statements are made based upon, among other things, the company’s current estimations, perceptions and evaluations. In addition, in order for the company to adopt such estimations, forecasts, targets and plans regarding future events, certain assumptions have been made. Accordingly, due to various risks and uncertainties, the statements and assumptions are inherently not guarantees of future performance, may be considered differently from alternative perspectives and may result in material differences from the actual result. For the main factors that may affect the current forecasts, please see Consolidated Summary Report, Annual Securities Report, Disclosure Book, Annual Report, and other current disclosures that the company has announced.

2. The financial information included in this financial summary report is prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan (“Japanese GAAP”). Differences exist between Japanese GAAP and the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”) in certain material respects. Such differences have resulted in the past, and are expected to continue to result for this period and future periods, in amounts for certain financial statement line items under U.S. GAAP to differ significantly from the amounts under Japanese GAAP. For example, differences in consolidation basis or accounting for business combinations, including but not limited to amortization and impairment of goodwill, could result in significant differences in our reported financial results between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP. Readers should consult their own professional advisors for an understanding of the differences between Japanese GAAP and U.S. GAAP and how those differences might affect our reported financial results. To date, we have published U.S. GAAP financial results only on a semiannual and annual basis, and currently do not expect to publish U.S. GAAP financial results for the period reported in this financial summary report.

Above is part of the Consolidated Summary Report of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. under Japanese GAAP for the nine months ended December 31, 2021.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) makes available financial reports and highlights of MUFG group companies including those of MUFG Bank, Ltd. Please refer to MUFG's website for full information.


© Business Wire 2022
HOT NEWS