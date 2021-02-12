Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MUFG Bank, Ltd. : Announces Risk-Adjusted Capital Ratio Based on the Basel 3 Standards for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

02/12/2021 | 04:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUFG hereby announces the risk-adjusted capital ratio based on the Basel 3 standards for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 as stated below.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (Consolidated)

(in billions of yen)

As of
December 31,
2020
(A)

As of
March 31,
2020
(B)

 

As of

September 30,
2020

 

 

Increase
(Decrease)
(A) - (B)

 

(1) Total capital ratio (4) / (7)

16.80%

0.92 %

15.87%

 

16.55%

(2) Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)

14.40%

0.83 %

13.56%

 

14.11%

(3) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)

12.75%

0.84 %

11.90%

 

12.52%

(4) Total capital

19,142.8

863.3

18,279.5

 

18,764.4

(5) Tier 1 capital

16,411.8

788.4

15,623.3

 

15,998.0

(6) Common Equity Tier 1 capital

14,525.1

816.7

13,708.3

 

14,188.1

(7) Risk weighted assets

113,907.6

(1,227.9)

115,135.6

 

113,312.5

(8) Required Capital (7)×8%

9,112.6

(98.2)

9,210.8

 

9,065.0

MUFG Bank, Ltd. (Consolidated)

(in billions of yen)

As of
December 31,
2020

(A)

As of
March 31,
2020
(B)

 

As of
September 30,
2020

 

 

Increase
(Decrease)
(A) - (B)

 

(1) Total capital ratio (4) / (7)

15.21%

0.78%

14.43%

 

15.00%

(2) Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)

12.90%

0.60%

12.29%

 

12.66%

(3) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)

11.30%

0.59%

10.70%

 

11.13%

(4) Total capital

14,709.0

423.4

14,285.6

 

14,488.1

(5) Tier 1 capital

12,475.3

305.3

12,170.0

 

12,229.4

(6) Common Equity Tier 1 capital

10,929.8

332.7

10,597.1

 

10,754.0

(7) Risk weighted assets

96,675.9

(2,297.7)

98,973.6

 

96,568.9

(8) Required Capital (7)×8%

7,734.0

(183.8)

7,917.8

 

7,725.5

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Consolidated)

(in billions of yen)

As of
December 31,
2020
(A)

As of
March 31,
2020
(B)

 

As of
September 30,
2020

 

 

Increase
(Decrease)
(A) - (B)

 

(1) Total capital ratio (4) / (7)

25.35%

(0.11%)

25.46%

 

25.30%

(2) Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)

22.38%

0.47%

21.90%

 

22.10%

(3) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)

20.12%

0.66%

19.46%

 

19.86%

(4) Total capital

2,131.9

241.9

1,889.9

 

2,048.1

(5) Tier 1 capital

1,882.4

256.7

1,625.7

 

1,789.4

(6) Common Equity Tier 1 capital

1,692.5

248.1

1,444.3

 

1,608.0

(7) Risk weighted assets

8,408.6

988.0

7,420.6

 

8,095.3

(8) Required Capital (7)×8%

672.6

79.0

593.6

 

647.6

MUFG Bank, Ltd. (Non-Consolidated)

(in billions of yen)

As of
December 31,
2020
(A)

As of
March 31,
2020
(B)

 

As of
September 30,
2020

 

 

Increase
(Decrease)
(A) - (B)

 

(1) Total capital ratio (4) / (7)

15.43%

0.66%

14.76%

 

15.22%

(2) Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)

13.14%

0.61%

12.52%

 

12.90%

(3) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)

11.32%

0.64%

10.67%

 

11.15%

(4) Total capital

12,611.0

518.8

12,092.2

 

12,344.3

(5) Tier 1 capital

10,738.5

483.9

10,254.6

 

10,460.0

(6) Common Equity Tier 1 capital

9,251.4

512.4

8,738.9

 

9,044.4

(7) Risk weighted assets

81,721.3

(165.7)

81,887.1

 

81,055.3

(8) Required Capital (7)×8%

6,537.7

(13.2)

6,550.9

 

6,484.4

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation (Non-Consolidated)

(in billions of yen)

As of
December 31,
2020
(A)

As of
March 31,
2020
(B)

 

As of
September 30,
2020

 

 

Increase
(Decrease)
(A) - (B)

 

(1) Total capital ratio (4) / (7)

24.47%

(0.94%)

25.42%

 

24.87%

(2) Tier 1 capital ratio (5) / (7)

21.86%

(0.40%)

22.27%

 

22.04%

(3) Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (6) / (7)

19.88%

(0.23%)

20.11%

 

20.05%

(4) Total capital

2,336.9

205.4

2,131.5

 

2,262.9

(5) Tier 1 capital

2,087.9

220.2

1,867.7

 

2,004.7

(6) Common Equity Tier 1 capital

1,898.4

211.7

1,686.7

 

1,823.7

(7) Risk weighted assets

9,547.7

1,163.8

8,383.9

 

9,095.7

(8) Required Capital (7)×8%

763.8

93.1

670.7

 

727.6

Notes:
Risk-adjusted capital ratio of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. is computed in accordance with the Notification of the Financial Services Agency No.20, 2006.
Risk-adjusted capital ratio of MUFG Bank, Ltd. and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation are computed in accordance with the Notification of the Financial Services Agency No.19, 2006.

About MUFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world’s leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,600 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to “be the world’s most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit https://www.mufg.jp/english.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02/11SAGE : How construction firms can mobilise digital data and reduce manual paperwork
PU
02/11BARCO N : 3 things to keep in mind when going for comfortable 3D imaging in your OR
PU
02/11MODRA PHARMACEUTICALS : Presents Preliminary Data from Phase IIb Trial of ModraDoc006/r in Metastatic Prostate Cancer at 2021 ASCO GU Annual Meeting
BU
02/11Potential Municipal Land Transfer Tax Hike Could Reduce Supply and Affordability of Modest Toronto Homes
GL
02/11PERNOD RICARD : Berenberg reiterates its Buy rating
MD
02/11SHELL B : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
02/11TOPDANMARK : Information on the data protection law related matters AGM 2021 (42 KB)
PU
02/11BÂLOISE : VROOM.be expands its offer with digital car loan in collaboration with mozzeno
PU
02/11COSMOTE 5G : The largest range of certified 5G Smartphones in Greece
PU
02/11DENMARK : Proposal to increase the dividend withholding tax rate for residents in tax heaven countries
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: How GameStop missed out on capitalizing on the Reddit rally
2FLOW TRADERS N.V. : FLOW TRADERS N : Q420 RESULTS
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
4PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL UNLIKELY TO INVEST CASH IN CRYPTOCURRENCIES: CNBC
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : 4Q Net Profit Falls Significantly but Less Than Expected

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ