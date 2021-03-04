MUFG Bank, Ltd.: Notice Regarding Changes of Representatives of the Board of Directors

MUFG Bank announced the following changes in Representatives of the Board of Directors decided at today’s meeting of the Board of Directors.

1. Reasons for the Changes

Changes of Representatives of the Board of Directors due to regular changes in corporate executives.

2. Changes effective April 1, 2021

Name New Position Former Position Kenji

Yabuta Member of the Board of Directors Deputy President Member of the Board of Directors Deputy President (Representative of the Board of Directors) Masakazu

Ikeda Member of the Board of Directors Senior Managing Executive Officer Member of the Board of Directors Senior Managing Executive Officer (Representative of the Board of Directors)

About MUFG Bank

MUFG Bank, Ltd. is Japan’s premier bank, with a global network spanning around 50 countries. Outside of Japan, the bank offers an extensive scope of commercial and investment banking products and services to businesses, governments and individuals worldwide.

MUFG Bank’s parent, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (MUFG) is one of the world’s leading financial groups. Headquartered in Tokyo and with over 360 years of history, MUFG has a global network with around 2,600 locations in more than 50 countries. The Group has over 180,000 employees and offers services including commercial banking, trust banking, securities, credit cards, consumer finance, asset management, and leasing. The Group aims to “be the world’s most trusted financial group” through close collaboration among our operating companies and flexibly respond to all of the financial needs of our customers, serving society, and fostering shared and sustainable growth for a better world. MUFG’s shares trade on the Tokyo, Nagoya, and New York stock exchanges.

