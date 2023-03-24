MUSK SAYS "ANY INDIVIDUAL PERSON'S TWITTER ACCOUNT AFFILIATED WITH A VERIFIED ORGANIZATION IS AUTOMATICALLY VERIFIED" - TWEET
China's Huawei makes breakthrough in design tools for 14nm chips and above - media
Trump lawyer testified to grand jury in December in classified documents probe
Doubleline's Gundlach Predicts Federal Reserve Will Be Cutting Rates Substantially Soon
India likely to propose removing long-term tax benefits for debt mutual funds - source
Japan firms see global inflation risk as major headwind for fiscal 2023 - Reuters poll