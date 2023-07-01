MUSK SAYS TWITTER TEMPORARY READING LIMITATION WILL BE INCREASING SOON TO 800 POSTS/DAY FOR UNVERIFIED USERS AND 400 POSTS/DAY FOR NEW UNVERIFIED USERS
Today at 02:51 pm
