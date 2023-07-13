The battle between two of the world's wackiest billionaires continues! And it's likely to end in the locker room. After challenging Mark Zuckerberg, the boss of Meta, to an MMA fight via social networks, Elon Musk, the indescribable boss of Twitter and Tesla, is taking the joke to the extreme, or rather, into the gutter.

This man never ceases to amaze us. We know he's capable of anything by now, but still. Elon Musk, who recently bought the bluebird network, likes to publicly play up his rivalry with his Facebook counterpart. But when Mark Zuckerberg announced he was coming to compete with Twitter on his turf with his new Threads app, it seems the joke turned sour. Never short of a potty joke, Musk simply proposed... a penis-size contest.

Obviously, the proposal doesn't seem serious. And Mark Zuckerberg, less accustomed to irreverent outbursts, didn't respond. No need to stoop, you might say, as his new Instagram-backed social network reached the 100 million user mark in just 5 days, whereas it took Twitter more than 5 years to reach this milestone.

So, who do you think will have the biggest? Network, I mean. While Threads has made a smashing entry into the world of platforms, the majority of its user growth is in fact organic. In other words, they were already Instagram users and only had to go through one door. The Internet's new darling will therefore have to prove itself over the long term, if it wants to show that it's the biggest.

