Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MV Index Solutions Announces Quarterly and Semi-Annual Index Review Results Q1/2021

03/12/2021 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the results of the quarterly and semi-annual MVIS index review. The following table shows a summary of the review results for selected indices, which are licensed to underlie financial products. All review results and more details can be found on http://www.mvis-indices.com/. The following changes will be implemented on 19 March 2021 and will become effective on the next trading day.

Country/Regional Indices

 

Additions

 

 

Deletions

 

 

New Count

MVIS Australia Equal Weight Index

 

2

 

1

 

102

MVIS Australia Small-Cap Dividend Payers Index

 

4

 

6

 

74

MVIS Brazil Small-Cap Index*

 

17

 

7

 

90

MVIS Egypt Index

 

0

 

1

 

25

MVIS GDP Africa Index

 

0

 

1

 

71

MVIS Indonesia Index

 

4

 

0

 

41

MVIS Russia Index

 

1

 

0

 

28

MVIS Russia Small-Cap Index*

 

3

 

2

 

25

MVIS Vietnam Index

 

3

 

0

 

29


*Semi-annual review

 

 

 

 

 

 


Hard Assets Indices

 

 

Additions

 

 

 

Deletions

 

 

 

New Count

MVIS Australia Resources Index

 

1

 

0

 

26

MVIS Global Agribusiness Index

 

0

 

0

 

52

MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners Index

 

9

 

1

 

93

MVIS Global Oil Refiners Index

 

2

 

2

 

25

MVIS Global Rare Earth/Strategic Metals Index

 

1

 

1

 

20

MVIS Global Unconventional Oil & Gas Index

 

1

 

0

 

30

MVIS Global Uranium & Nuclear Energy Index

 

0

 

0

 

25

MVIS North America Energy Infrastructure Index

 

1

 

0

 

30

MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 Index*

 

0

 

0

 

25

*Semi-annual review

       

Sector Indices

 

Additions

 

Deletions

 

New Count

BlueStar Hydrogen and NextGen Fuel Cell Index

 

3

 

3

 

25

MVIS Australia A-REITs Index

 

0

 

0

 

15

MVIS Australia Banks Index

 

0

 

0

 

7

MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index

 

0

 

0

 

25

MVIS Global Gaming Index

 

2

 

1

 

41

MVIS Global Video Gaming & eSports Index

 

0

 

0

 

25

MVIS US Business Development Companies Index

 

0

 

0

 

26

MVIS US Listed Biotech 25 Index*

 

2

 

1

 

25

MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 Index*

 

0

 

0

 

25

MVIS US Listed Retail 25 Index*

 

0

 

0

 

25

MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 Index*

 

0

 

0

 

25

MVIS US Mortgage REITs Index

 

0

 

0

 

25


*Semi-annual review

       

A complete list of components and weights is available on www.mvis-indices.com. Index methodology, comprehensive index information as well as information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can also be found on our website. The next quarterly review results will be announced on 11 June 2021 and the next semi-annual review results will be announced on 10 June 2021.

Note to Editors:

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 27.10 billion in assets under management (as of 12 March) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:43pMODEL N  : Highlights from Rainmaker21 LIVE for Life Sciences
PU
05:42pWall St Week Ahead-Energy shares look for next spark as investors eye recovering economy
RE
05:38pTech Down On Rotation Into Value Sectors -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:36pMV Index Solutions Announces Quarterly and Semi-Annual Index Review Results Q1/2021
BU
05:36pFinancials Up With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
05:33pOCEAN WILSONS  : AGM (22 Apr 2020) - Call Notice
PU
05:33pNEW PROVIDENCE ACQUISITION  : Announces Special Meeting to Approve Business Combination with AST SpaceMobile and Stockholder Approval of Extension Proposal
BU
05:33pConsumer Cos Up On Vaccine Rollout Optimism -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
05:33pCorrection to Libor Changeover Article
DJ
05:32pHARVEST CAPITAL : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOLINK SECURITIES CO., LTD. : U.S. stocks close mixed as Dow notches fifth straight record high
2TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse, Taulia act to deal with Greensill insolvency fallout
3Stocks post sharp weekly gains; Treasury yields, dollar rise
4THE BRITISH LAND COMPANY PLC : BRITISH LAND : Mall operator Hammerson's loss soars as virus hit property value..
5SAVILLS PLC : SAVILLS : Preliminary Results Presentation for the year ended 31 December 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ