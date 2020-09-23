Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MV Index Solutions GmbH : Licenses the BlueStar Top-10 US Banks Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/23/2020 | 11:16am EDT

Today, MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) announced the licensing of the BlueStar Top-10 US Banks Index (ticker: BUBNKNTR) to Migdal Mutual Funds, a leading Israeli issuer of ETFs and index mutual funds.

The BlueStar Top-10 US Banks Index (ticker: BUBNKNTR) covers the 10 largest US banks, with a buffer at the lower end to reduce turnover. The index considers US companies that derive at least 50% of annual revenue from a combination of commercial banking, investment banking, and brokerage services. The index follows a modified market cap weighting methodology and is reviewed and rebalanced semi-annually in June and December.

“We are pleased to announce the licensing of the BlueStar Top-10 US Banks Index to Migdal Mutual Funds. The index provides concentrated exposure to the largest names in the US Banking sector which, given the impact of the Coronavirus, currently offers a dividend yield that is higher than at any point in the last decade. Further, price multiples are currently at suppressed levels even as return on equity is at a 10-year high. While technology-related industries have led the market higher from 2020’s lows, value-oriented sectors such as US banks may gain interest as the US begins its economic recovery”,said Joshua Kaplan, Global Head of Research at MV Index Solutions.

The BlueStar Top-10 US Banks Index is calculated in US Dollars as net total return indices. Detailed information about each index is available on MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features
BlueStar Top-10 US Banks Index (ticker: BUBNKNTR)
Number of Components: 11
Base Date: 06/30/2015
Base Value: 100

Note to Editors:
About MV Index Solutions - www.mvis-indices.com
MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 17.40 billion in assets under management (as of 23 September 2020) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:39aKAWASAKI : Naming Ceremony Held for 'KAGUYA,' Japan's First LNG Bunkering Vessel
AQ
11:39aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Army Chinook takes flight with GE Aviation T408 engine; Technology advancement represents significant future opportunity for Chinook fleet
AQ
11:39aACS Wins OASIS (SB) Multi-Award Schedule (MAS) Pool 1 Contract; DCAA Compliant
BU
11:38aJETBLUE AIRWAYS : Wells Fargo CEO sorry for 'insensitive comment' on diversity
RE
11:37aGlatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.135 per Common Share
GL
11:36aP H GLATFELTER : Glatfelter Declares Dividend of $0.135 per Common Share
AQ
11:36aARKEMA : Strengthens Bostik With the Acquisition of Ideal Work, Specialized in Decorative Flooring Technologies
BU
11:35aASSYSTEM : 2020/21 Financial calendar
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla's 'Battery Day' drives reality check for recent share surge
2AMS AG : AMS : Concludes Domination Agreement With Osram as Part of Takeover
3GOLD : Dollar gains keep gold pressured near six-week low
4IDEX BIOMETRICS ASA : IDEX BIOMETRICS : Ubivelox, the Global Smart Card and Software Manufacturer, selects IDE..
5RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : KKR to invest $755 mln in retail arm of India's Reliance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group