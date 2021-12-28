MV Index Solutions Launches 4 Equity Indices

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the launch of the MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index (ticker: MVDAM), the MVIS Digital India Index (ticker: MVDIND), the BlueStar Digital Advertising Index (ticker: BADTQ) and the BlueStar Internet Infrastructure Index (ticker: BIINF).

The MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index (ticker: MVDAM) tracks the performance of global companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from digital assets mining activities or mining-related hardware, software or services, or projects that have the potential to generate at least 50% of their revenues from digital assets mining when developed. “We are pleased to announce the launch of the MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index today. This index adds to MVIS leading line-up of digital asset and digital asset-related equity indices. The pure-play index covers companies that can be thought of as the gold miners of the digital age, which play an important role in the growth of the blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystems,” said Josh Kaplan, Global Head of Research & Investment Strategy at MV Index Solutions.

The MVIS Digital India Index (ticker: MVDIND) tracks the performance of companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from software, hardware, IT services and consulting, communications equipment, telecommunications infrastructure, internet applications, e-commerce including online financial services, electronic payment processing or the telecommunications services industry. In addition, the index includes Indian companies that rank in the top 10 by annual revenue from the telecommunication services industry. “Today we also announce the launch of our Digital India index, which is an investable benchmark that captures companies contributing to the digitization of India. The index utilizes MVIS’ unique approach to company-to-country classifications by including Indian companies regardless of listing venue. India, one of the largest Emerging Markets, presents a unique opportunity given its historically relatively slower pace of digital transformation compared to peers like China. Information technology, communications, and e-commerce companies serving the Indian market will be key players in driving India’s economy moving forward,” Mr. Kaplan added.

The BlueStar Digital Advertising Index (ticker: BADTQ) tracks the performance of companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from the digital advertising-focused data services; digital advertising services, platforms and market places; digital advertisement video production and delivery solutions; and digital marketing software and services including rewards programs. Mr. Kaplan commented: “There are several trends underlying the growth of the digital advertising industry including mobile gaming, streaming and interactive media, as well as e-commerce. Looking forward, eventual creation of virtual environments in the metaverse is expected to create new opportunities for companies involved in the digital advertising ecosystem,” explains Mr. Kaplan.

The BlueStar Internet Infrastructure Index (ticker: BIINF) tracks the performance of companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from network/cloud operations and analytics; application service providers; edge computing equipment; data centre REITs and co-location services; network digitisation solutions - including network functions virtualisation solutions; content delivery networks; or network access/security solutions that focus on identity management, end point security, or network security policy administration/visibility/automation solutions. “Internet and networking infrastructure has changed dramatically in the last decade or so with innovations such as network functions virtualization and cloud computing. The BlueStar Internet Infrastructure Index captures the companies with the greatest exposure to the infrastructure of today’s internet. Instead of focusing on communications equipment and hardware, the index tilts its weighting toward application service providers and network administration platforms,” Mr. Kaplan mentioned.

The MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index (ticker: MVDAM), the MVIS Digital India Index (ticker: MVDIND), the BlueStar Digital Advertising Index (ticker: BADTQ) and the BlueStar Internet Infrastructure Index (ticker: BIINF) are calculated in USD as price indices and total return net indices. The indices are weighted by free float market capitalisation and are reviewed on a quarterly basis. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS Global Digital Assets Mining Index (ticker: MVDAM)

Number of Components: 25

Base Date: 17 December 2021

Base Value: 1000

Key Index Features

MVIS Digital India Index (ticker: MVDIND)

Number of Components: 35

Base Date: 31 December 2015

Base Value: 1000

Key Index Features

BlueStar Digital Advertising Index (ticker: BADTQ)

Number of Components: 41

Base Date: 31 December 2015

Base Value: 100

Key Index Features

BlueStar Internet Infrastructure Index (ticker: BIINF)

Number of Components: 49

Base Date: 31 December 2015

Base Value: 100

Note to Editors:

