Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MVIS Announces December 2020 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

12/28/2020 | 05:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the results of the monthly MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices. The table below summarizes the results for the indices which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on https://www.mvis-indices.com/indices/digital-assets.

The following changes will be implemented on 31 December 2020 and will become effective on the next trading day.

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

 Additions 

 Deletions 

 New Count 

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5

1

1

5

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10

1

1

10

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25

3

3

25

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100

7

7

100

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap

1

1

20

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap

3

3

30

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap

7

7

50

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The next monthly review will be announced on 26 January 2021.

Note to Editors:

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 22.78 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
05:58pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation of PRGX Global, Inc. Buyout
GL
05:56pSTAG INDUSTRIAL : Closes Sale Of One Million Square Foot Facility Located In Burlington, New Jersey
PR
05:56pElad Roisman Named Acting Chairman of the SEC
NE
05:49pBRF S A : Minutes of The Extraordinary Board of Directors Meeting
PU
05:49pCOMMON API TASKS : Working with Favorite Templates
PU
05:49pNashville Bombing Exposes Weak Point for Business Communications
DJ
05:42pCBIZ : At Issue - An Employee Benefits Regulatory Affairs Bulletin
PU
05:40pSelf-Leveling Concrete Market to Showcase Inferior Market Growth During 2020-2024 Due to COVID-19 Spread | Technavio
BU
05:39pRing in the New Year with FREE Stewart's Coffee!
PU
05:39pSABCS : Open-label, phase 1 study to evaluate duration of severe neutropenia after same-day dosing of eflapegrastim in patients with breast cancer receiving docetaxel and cyclophosphamide
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2China pushes Ant Group overhaul in latest crackdown on Ma
3FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : FIRST REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Proposed Rights Issue
4DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
5DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : gets $4 billion Woowa deal approval, must sell S.Korean unit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ