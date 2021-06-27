Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MVIS Announces June 2021 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

06/27/2021 | 10:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the results of the monthly MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices. The table below summarizes the results for the indices which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on https://www.mvis-indices.com/indices/digital-assets.

The following changes will be implemented on 30 June 2021 and will become effective on the next trading day.

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices

Additions

Deletions

New Count

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5

0

0

5

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10

0

0

10

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25

0

0

25

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100

2

2

100

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap

2

2

20

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap

5

5

30

MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap

4

4

50

MVIS CryptoCompare DeFi 20 Index

1

1

20

Weiss MVIS Top Tech Adoption Rating Index

0

2

8

A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The next monthly review will be announced on 27 July 2021.

Note to Editors:

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products.

Approximately USD 31.69 billion in assets under management are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:48aCathay Pacific forecasts reduced monthly cash burn in H2
RE
10:40aBoeing 777X 'realistically' will not win certification approval before mid-2023 - U.S. FAA
RE
10:39aLE RETOUR EN FORCE DU NORD : Montreal Canadiens to Meet Tampa Bay Lightning in Historic Stanley Cup Final on Sportsnet
PU
10:29aPETRONAS DAGANGAN  : Incident of Motorcycle Catches Fire at PETRONAS Station Pekan Nenas
PU
10:23aMVIS Announces June 2021 Monthly Index Review Results of MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices
BU
10:11aPIRELLI & C S P A  : Ogier and the pirelli scorpion kx battle to safari victory
PU
10:09aBARCELONA : Saudi Arabia ranks first worldwide in the response to COVID-19 pandemic... A success story presented during the World Mobile Congress
PU
10:01aIron ore seen driving Australia's resources export earnings to a record in 2020/21
RE
09:57aFaa told boeing in may 13 letter 777x is not ready for significant step in certification process -- letter
RE
09:57aFederal aviation administration warns boeing that certification for planned 777x airplane is 'realistically' is going to be 'mid- to late 2023' -- letter
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : offers to assemble Eurofighter in Switzerland to win $6.5 billion deal -report
2Daimler set to spin off truck unit by year end - CFO
3China's industrial profit growth slows amid high raw material prices
4INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. : Italian banks should consolidate into at least three big players - Intesa Sanpaolo ch..
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

HOT NEWS