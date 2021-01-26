Log in
MVIS CryptoCompare Indices Accrue $1bn AUM as Institutional Investor Demand Soars

01/26/2021 | 11:44am EST
MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) and CryptoCompare, a leading provider of digital asset data, announced today that products licensing their co-branded indices have surpassed $1 billion in assets under management.

The milestone represents the huge growth in demand amongst institutional investors for products that provide exposure to digital assets. The demand for index services has been global with products launching in markets across America, Europe and Asia.

In 2020 MVIS launched new indices to support the growing demand for innovative digital asset products, such as:

The MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Bitcoin Index measures the performance of a digital assets portfolio which invests in Bitcoin, with prices being taken from selected exchanges.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Institutional Ethereum Index measures the performance of a digital assets portfolio which invests in Ethereum, with prices being taken from selected exchanges.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin VWAP Close Index measures the performance of a digital assets portfolio which invests in Bitcoin, with a closing value based on a 1h VWAP price.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25 Index is a modified market cap-weighted index which tracks the performance of the 25 largest and most liquid digital assets.

MV Index Solutions and CryptoCompare are proud to further expand the Digital Asset Index family. The launches advance their industry-leading position in cryptocurrency benchmarks, and further confirms their role as a trusted partner to innovative product issuers in this dynamic space.

“This milestone solidifies our industry-leading position in cryptocurrency benchmarks, and we are excited to support innovative product issuers in this rapidly-growing asset class,“ said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MV Index Solutions. “As the dynamic digital asset marketplace evolves, the use of benchmarks will continue to expand, and become even more essential,” he added.

Quynh Tran-Thanh, Chief Product Officer of CryptoCompare commented: “We are very excited to reach this milestone and it is a clear signal that the demand for digital assets is booming. In 2021 we will continue our mission to provide best in class indices built from ultra-reliable pricing data with our partner MVIS.”

Detailed information about the Indices, including methodology details and index data, are available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions - http://www.mvis-indices.com/?utm_source=mvis&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=announcement

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 24.98 billion in assets under management (as of 26 January 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About CryptoCompare - https://data.cryptocompare.com

CryptoCompare is the global leader in digital asset data. Institutional and retail investors rely on the company for real-time, high-quality data spanning 4,500+ coins and 200,000+ currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare provides a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.


© Business Wire 2021
