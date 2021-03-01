MVIS Launches the BlueStar E-Commerce, Payments, and Logistics Index

The tiered equal weight index in the e-commerce, e-payments, and logistics industries

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the launch of the BlueStar E-Commerce, Payments, and Logistics Index (ticker: BECLG).

The BlueStar E-Commerce, Payment and Logistics Index tracks the performance of the global logistics, logistics technology, e-commerce, payment and electronic payment processing themes. This includes companies with at least 50% of their revenue or operating assets operating in the logistics or e-commerce themes.

“The BlueStar E-Commerce, Payments, and Logistics Index provides investors with exposure to the complete e-commerce ecosystem. It goes without saying that E-Commerce is a trend that is here to stay, but combining it with the infrastructure of e-commerce including online payments, and logistics-related services and technology companies is a logical way to add diversification and capture all the beneficiaries of this transformational theme,” said Josh Kaplan, Global Head of Research & Investment Strategy at MV Index Solutions.

The BlueStar E-Commerce, Payments, and Logistics Index (ticker: BECLG) is weighted by float-adjusted market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price and a total return net index. The index rebalances tier weights based on a proprietary signal and is reviewed on a semi-annual basis. In addition, the sub-theme weights of this index are reviewed on a weekly basis and rebalanced based on a “Trigger Event” (“Ad-hoc rebalance”). Detailed information about the indices, including methodology details and index data are available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

BlueStar E-Commerce, Payments, and Logistics Index (ticker: BECLG)

Number of Components: 85

Base Date: 30 December 2006

Base Value: 100

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions - www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 26.84 billion in assets under management (as of 26 February 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210301005123/en/