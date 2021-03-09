MVIS Launches the BlueStar Hydrogen and NextGen Fuel Cell Index and the BlueStar Big Data & Analytics Index

Indices to provide pure-play exposure to the global hydrogen and fuel cell segments & big data and analytics segment

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the launch of the BlueStar Hydrogen and NextGen Fuel Cell Index (ticker: BHDRO) and the BlueStar Big Data & Analytics Index (ticker: BDATA).

The BlueStar Hydrogen and NextGen Fuel Cell Index (ticker: BHDRO) is a global index that tracks the performance of the global hydrogen and fuel cell segment. Due to the lack of pure-play companies in the global hydrogen and fuel cell segments, this includes pure-play and non-pure-play companies. Pure-play companies are those with at least 50% of their revenues from hydrogen and/or fuel cell. Non-pure-play companies are those that are engaged in hydrogen or fuel cell projects, including the production of industrial gases with the potential to generate 50% of revenue or play a significant role in the global hydrogen or fuel cell segment. Vehicle manufacturers are not eligible for inclusion in the index.

“With the launch of the BHDRO we extend our suite of clean-energy technology indices. Hydrogen-based energy solutions has enormous potential to support the electrification of a wide range of industries. Our index is unique in that it is the only hydrogen-related index that seeks to include only pure-play companies giving investors pure and rules-based exposure to this emerging theme,” said Josh Kaplan, Global Head of Research at MV Index Solutions.

The BlueStar Big Data & Analytics Index (ticker: BDATA) is an index of globally-listed stocks of companies that, according to MVIS, are “Big Data” companies. To be considered a Big Data company, the company must derive 50% of revenue or operating activity from solutions focused on: database management, data platforms, dev-ops, big data analytics, or API management.

“The BlueStar Big Data & Analytics Index is the latest additional to our broad yet growing suite of thematic technology indices. While big data as a technology paradigm is widely discussed by investors, we saw an opportunity to create the first index targeting pure-play big data and analytics companies and we are proud to announce its launch today,” said Joshua Kaplan, Global Head of Research at MV Index Solutions.

The indices are weighted by float-adjusted market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price, a total return net index and a total return gross index. The BlueStar Hydrogen and NextGen Fuel Cell Index (ticker: BHDRO) is reviewed on a quarterly basis. The BlueStar Big Data & Analytics Index (ticker: BDATA) is reviewed on a semi-annual basis. Detailed information about the indices, including methodology details and index data are available on the MV Index Solutions website

Key Index Features

BlueStar Hydrogen and NextGen Fuel Cell Index (ticker: BHDRO)

Number of Components: 25

Base Date: 19 June 2020

Base Value: 100

Key Index Features

BlueStar Big Data & Analytics Index (ticker: BDATA)

Number of Components: 29

Base Date: 31 December 2015

Base Value: 100

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions - www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 25.91 billion in assets under management (as of 9 March 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210309005753/en/