Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MVIS Launches the MVIS Global Future Healthcare ESG Index

12/06/2021 | 09:55am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Designed to measure the performance of the genomic health care and electronic healthcare companies

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the launch of the MVIS Global Future Healthcare ESG Index (ticker: MVFHC).

The MVIS Global Future Healthcare ESG Index (ticker: MVFHC) is a global index that mainly tracks the performance of companies that are involved in the genomic health care and electronic healthcare industries. The index includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from healthcare therapies, technology platforms, laboratory equipment or services, e-Commerce pharmacies, software for the management of medical practices, patient records and online medical consultations and outpatient medical IoT devices. In addition, the index comprises the companies that meet certain ESG standards related to the sustainability and safety of the food and agriculture.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our global future healthcare ESG index today. This ESG-screened index provides investors with an investable benchmark covering companies leading the way in the fast-growing field of personalized and precision health care. The corona virus pandemic accelerated consumer adoption of e-healthcare platforms and reinvigorated the genomics-based health care therapies industry. This index allows investors to express a long-term view on the growth of these trends,” said Josh Kaplan, Global Head of Research & Investment Strategy at MV Index Solutions.

The MVIS Global Future Healthcare ESG Index (ticker: MVFHC) is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price index and a total return net index. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features
MVIS Global Future Healthcare ESG Index (ticker: MVFHC)
Number of Components: 63
Base Date: 31 December 2020
Base Value: 1000

Note to Editors:
About MV Index Solutions - www.mvis-indices.com
MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices and BlueStar Indexes, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 33.12 billion in assets under management (as of 6 December 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:02aAMPHENOL : ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF HALO TECHNOLOGY AND CLOSING OF SALE OF MTS TEST & SIMULATION BUSINESS - Form 8-K
PU
10:02aSHOPRITE : named top graduate employer
PU
10:02aPresident Erdoğan in Qatar
PU
10:02aGLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
10:02aCOMPASS PATHWAYS : George and Ekaterina at Meet Delic 2021
PU
10:02aNETSCIENTIFIC : PDS Phase 2 Clinical Trial Update
PU
10:02aNEW YORK TIMES : An Expanded Role for Monica Drake
PU
10:02aNOVEMBER 2021 NET INFLOWS :  761 million
PU
10:02aAMERICAN AIRLINES : First U.S. Airline to Integrate NDC with a Global Distribution System, Nears Full Roll-Out
PU
10:02aCarter's Ortega Pharmacy Owner Found Not Guilty of All Charges in United States District Court, Middle District of Florida
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2European, U.S. stocks stage tentative rebound
3Didi's New York exit a further blow to Chinese listings in U.S.
4ARCELORMITTAL : Gets a Buy rating from Jefferies
5Reports of milder Omicron symptoms reassure investors

HOT NEWS