MVIS Launches the MVIS Global Future Healthcare ESG Index

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the launch of the MVIS Global Future Healthcare ESG Index (ticker: MVFHC).

The MVIS Global Future Healthcare ESG Index (ticker: MVFHC) is a global index that mainly tracks the performance of companies that are involved in the genomic health care and electronic healthcare industries. The index includes companies that generate at least 50% of their revenue from healthcare therapies, technology platforms, laboratory equipment or services, e-Commerce pharmacies, software for the management of medical practices, patient records and online medical consultations and outpatient medical IoT devices. In addition, the index comprises the companies that meet certain ESG standards related to the sustainability and safety of the food and agriculture.

“We are excited to announce the launch of our global future healthcare ESG index today. This ESG-screened index provides investors with an investable benchmark covering companies leading the way in the fast-growing field of personalized and precision health care. The corona virus pandemic accelerated consumer adoption of e-healthcare platforms and reinvigorated the genomics-based health care therapies industry. This index allows investors to express a long-term view on the growth of these trends,” said Josh Kaplan, Global Head of Research & Investment Strategy at MV Index Solutions.

The MVIS Global Future Healthcare ESG Index (ticker: MVFHC) is weighted by free float market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price index and a total return net index. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index components. Detailed information about the index, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS Global Future Healthcare ESG Index (ticker: MVFHC)

Number of Components: 63

Base Date: 31 December 2020

Base Value: 1000

