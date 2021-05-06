MVIS Licensed the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index to VanEck Europe

Index to underlie digital transformation exchange-traded product

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) today announced the licensing of the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index (ticker: MVDAPP) to VanEck Europe for use in a new UCITS equity ETF to provide investors with pure-play exposure to innovative companies that are powering the digital transformation of the world’s economy.

“After licensing the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index to VanEck US, we are pleased to license the index now also to Europe. With the success of our Digital Assets Index suite, we provide investors access to this asset class via stocks. This may include holding companies as well as miners, exchanges and other companies active in the digital assets space,” said Thomas Kettner, COO at MV Index Solutions.

"For the first time, we are offering investors an opportunity to invest in companies in the digital assets sector in a focused way. This is something we have achieved with the launch of the UCITS ETF. We are very excited to bring this fund to market,“ said Dominik Schmaus, Product Manager at VanEck. "The valuations of publicly listed digital asset companies have grown significantly in recent years, driven by the rising number of users and revenues. This trend is projected to continue, as digital assets usage and implementation – including cryptocurrency and decentralized applications – is expected to increase."

The MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index is a unique pure-play index that aims to track the performance of the largest and most liquid companies in the global digital assets segment. The Index is weighted by float-adjusted market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price and a total return net index. The index is reviewed on a quarterly basis. Detailed information about the indices, including methodology details and index data are available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

Number of Components: 25

Base Date: 02/26/2021

Base Value: 1,000

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions - www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 29.26 billion in assets under management (as of 6 May 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210506005858/en/