MVIS and CryptoCompare Launch the MVIS CryptoCompare DeFi 20 Index

04/19/2021 | 08:50am EDT
Designed to track performance of largest and most liquid DeFi digital assets

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) in partnership with CryptoCompare, global leader in digital asset data, today announced the launch of the MVIS CryptoCompare DeFi 20 Index (ticker: MVDEFI).

The MVIS CryptoCompare DeFi 20 Index is a modified market cap-weighted index which tracks the performance of the 20 largest and most liquid decentralized finance (“DeFi”) protocols. The index applies most demanding size and liquidity screenings to potential index components to ensure investability. The digital assets classified by CryptoCompare as decentralized finance as of the announcement date qualify for inclusion.

“Our new DeFi index covers one of the most interesting and fastest growing trends in digital assets. Investors now have an instrument to benchmark a sector which is often referred to as the future of finance,” said Thomas Kettner, Managing Director at MVIS.

Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare, commented: “With the surge in popularity of DeFi projects and growing appetite from institutional investors, the MVIS CryptoCompare DeFi 20 Index makes this new asset class more accessible and offers investors an entry point to gain exposure to the top DeFi protocols.”

The MVIS CryptoCompare DeFi 20 Index (ticker: MVDEFI) is weighted by market capitalisation and is calculated in USD as a price return index. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index companies. The index is reviewed on a quarterly basis. Detailed information about the index, such as methodology and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features
Number of Components: 20
Base Date: 06/30/2020
Base Value: 100

Note to Editors:
About MV Index Solution - www.mvis-indices.com
MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 28.55 billion in assets under management (as of 19 April 2020) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About CryptoCompare - https://data.cryptocompare.com
CryptoCompare is a global leader in digital asset data providing institutional and retail investors with real-time and historical data spanning 5,000+ coins and 250,000+ currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare offers a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.


© Business Wire 2021
