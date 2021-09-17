MVIS and CryptoCompare Licensed the MVIS CryptoCompare Solana VWAP Close Index, the MVIS CryptoCompare Polkadot VWAP Close Index and the MVIS CryptoCompare TRON VWAP Close Index to VanEck

Indices to underlie the performance of a digital assets portfolio

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) in partnership with CryptoCompare, the global leader in digital asset data, today announced the licensing of the MVIS CryptoCompare Solana VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVSOLV), the MVIS CryptoCompare Polkadot VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVDOTV), and the MVIS CryptoCompare TRON VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVTRXV) to VanEck Europe as underlying indices for their three new crypto ETNs (Exchange Traded Notes) with MVIS. These products will provide investors with the opportunity to participate in the development of Solana, Polkadot, and TRON on an exchange-traded basis.

The three indices are designed to measure the performance of the respective digital assets - Solana, Polkadot and TRON, with a closing value based on an hourly Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP).

“We are happy VanEck has licensed another three digital assets indices given the success of their products based on the MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin VWAP Close and MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close indices,” said Thomas Kettner, COO at MV Index Solutions.

VanEck focuses on smart contract platforms - programs that are stored on a blockchain that are executed automatically when predefined conditions are met. This allows for the automation of workflows and the triggering of predefined actions without the need for an intermediary. Smart contracts have the potential to enable improved contract processes and can create completely new business models. The best-known example of such a platform is Ethereum with its integrated cryptocurrency Ether.

“Ethereum continues to grow in popularity, but younger platforms also offer many advantages, such as lower transaction costs or faster processes,” said Martijn Rozemuller, CEO at VanEck Europe.

“We’re thrilled to announce the licensing of our MVSOLV, MVDOTV and MVTRXV indices, in partnership with MVIS, to VanEck Europe. These indices will provide investors with another means of gaining exposure to some of the most popular digital assets available on the market today, and further address the growing demand for regulated digital asset investment products,” said Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare.

The MVIS CryptoCompare Solana VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVSOLV), the MVIS CryptoCompare Polkadot VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVDOTV), and the MVIS CryptoCompare TRON VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVTRXV) are rules-based indices which cover the broadest CCCAGG pricing provided by CryptoCompare, calculated in USD as price return indices. Detailed information about the Indices, including methodology details and index data, is available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Solana VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVSOLV)

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: 31 July 2020

Base Value: 10

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare Polkadot VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVDOTV)

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: 31 December 2018

Base Value: 100

Key Index Features

MVIS CryptoCompare TRON VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVTRXV)

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: 30 September 2020

Base Value: 100

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions - www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 31.13 billion in assets under management (as of 17 September 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS/BlueStar Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About CryptoCompare - https://data.cryptocompare.com

CryptoCompare is a global leader in digital asset data providing institutional and retail investors with real-time and historical data spanning 5,500+ coins and 250,000+currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare offers a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210917005338/en/