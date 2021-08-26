MVIS and Wavebridge Launch the MVIS-Wavebridge Bitcoin Plus Altcoins Momentum Index

Designed to provide exposure and risk management within a crypto asset class

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) and Wavebridge today announced the launch of the MVIS-Wavebridge Bitcoin Plus Altcoins Momentum Index (ticker: MWBPM).

The MVIS-Wavebridge Bitcoin Plus Altcoins Momentum Index (ticker: MWBPM) tracks the financial performance of an index composed of Bitcoin and other altcoins weighted by momentum factor. The index is constructed as a convex combination based on past performances of two main components: Bitcoin and a basket of non-Bitcoin crypto assets ("Altcoins"). The objective of the index is to provide exposure to both Bitcoin and selective altcoins using Wavebridge’s proprietary quant model in an attempt to provide superior returns through optimal allocations. This model also provides index-based access to factors that historically have driven a significant part of digital asset risk and return.

“The launch of this new index is a reaction to increased demand for more complex approaches in the crypto space. MVIS is happy to help Wavebridge offer a momentum-based approach to the market,” said Thomas Kettner, COO of MV Index Solutions.

“Wavebridge is committed to bridging the digital assets and traditional assets by providing our expertise on cryptos. We will continue to develop our global capabilities for this mission,” said Jongwook Oh, CEO of Wavebridge.

“As digital assets move mainstream, the need for smart investment strategies will grow. This index partnership with MVIS showcases the crypto and quant capabilities of Wavebridge,” said Taeyong Lee, Chief Global Strategy Officer at Wavebridge.

The MVIS-Wavebridge Bitcoin Plus Altcoins Momentum Index (ticker: MWBPM) is a rules-based index that covers the broadest CCCAGG pricing provided by CryptoCompare, calculated in USD as price return indices. Capping factors are applied to avoid overweighting of single index companies. The index is reviewed on a monthly basis. Detailed information about each index is available on MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

MVIS-Wavebridge Bitcoin Plus Altcoins Momentum Index (ticker: MWBPM)

Number of Components: 8

Base Date: 31 December 2017

Base Value: 100



Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solutions - www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS®) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 31.43 billion in assets under management (as of 26 August 2021) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About Wavebridge - www.wavebridgelabs.com

Wavebridge is a quant driven digital innovation partner in the finance industry. Wavebridge uses highly sophisticated data processing infrastructure and financial engineering methods as well as quant algorithms to digitally optimize various aspects of the financial system and risk management. Proprietary crypto data gathering engine and analysis tool along with quant capabilities are key to developing unique digital asset investment strategies.

