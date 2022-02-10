Log in
MYHEALTHANGEL CONFIRMED AS SPONSOR AT RISE MEDICARE MARKETING & SALES SUMMIT

02/10/2022 | 10:01am EST
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MyHealthAngel, a tech-enabled marketing company specializing in delivering innovative customer acquisition and retention solutions with the U.S. Senior adult markets announced today that it is confirmed as one of 30+ key sponsors at the annual Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit, to be held in Las Vegas, February 16-18, 2022 at Caesars Palace. MyHealthAngel joins BLOOM, Anderson, Advantasure, Deft Research, and more at this highly anticipated event. 

MyHealthAngel (MHA) operates a unique digital platform that fosters community and engagement through interactive online events designed to improve the lives of older adults. Our mission is to combat loneliness and social isolation by providing experiences, resources and social connections that enable older adults to live life to the fullest. The interactions that come from the MyHealthAngel community and events focus on improving the social determinants of health for all Seniors. 80% of Seniors who have attended MyHealthAngel events have reported that they experience an increased quality of life after attending a MyHealthAngel event.

"We are so excited to be a sponsor at this year's RISE Conference in Las Vegas," said Co-Founder and CEO, Daniel Feldman. "Through this sponsorship, MyHealthAngel will be able to demonstrate its unique customer acquisition and retention platform with the right customers all in one place."

The highly rated RISE Medicare Marketing & Sales Summit, offers innovative tactics in a highly competitive environment to local and regional Medicare Advantage health plans. Over 350 leaders and senior executives gain practical guidance and techniques to drive enrollment for their Medicare Advantage line of business, as well as exchange strategies and ideas to thrive in a competitive market.

To learn more about MyHealthAngel, please visit our website here or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @MyHealthAngel.

MyHealthAngel PR Contact:
Paige Jadyn
paige@myhealthangel.com
561-699-4871

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/myhealthangel-confirmed-as-sponsor-at-rise-medicare-marketing--sales-summit-301479923.html

SOURCE MyHealthAngel


© PRNewswire 2022
