MYND Life Sciences Inc. Announces Filing of Final Prospectus and Canadian Securities Exchange Conditional Listing Approval

05/18/2021 | 12:33pm EDT
VANCOUVER, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc. (the "Company" or "MYND") a life sciences company focused on novel psychedelic drug development and pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that the Company has filed and obtained a receipt for its final non-offering prospectus (the "Prospectus") from the British Columbia Securities Commission.

MYND also has received conditional approval to list the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") subject to the completion of customary requirements, including the receipt of all required documentation. Once the Company receives final approval from the CSE, the Common Shares of MYND will trade on the CSE under the ticker symbol 'MYND'. The Company will confirm the listing date for the common shares at a later date.

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES

MYND Life Science Inc. is a leading life sciences company focussed on improving mental health. The Company has confirmed access to Health Canada psilocybin research and development through exemptions granted to its Chief Science Officer, Dr. Wilfred Jefferies. Four separate patents have been filed based on Dr. Jefferies very promising research and development that commenced in 2010 regarding the modulation of a specific gene using neuro agents such as psychedelics and other compounds. Research and development is currently being performed.

CONTACT INFORMATION
Investor Relations
Email: ir@myndsciences.com  
Phone: 954-401-8686
Web: https://myndsciences.com/

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of MYND, the listing of common shares on the TSX-V, and management's expectations regarding MYND's growth. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of MYND to control or predict, that may cause MYND's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated May 12, 2021 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mynd-life-sciences-inc-announces-filing-of-final-prospectus-and-canadian-securities-exchange-conditional-listing-approval-301294097.html

SOURCE Mynd Life Sciences Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
