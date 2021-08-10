MZ : North America Appoints Kati Waldenburg to Lead MZ : Public Relations

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MZ, a global leader in investor relations solutions, today announced the appointment of public relations industry veteran Kati Waldenburg as Senior Vice President, to lead the Company's Public Relations practice and meet increasing demand. She will be responsible for overseeing client strategy, leading media outreach and spearheading new communication tools to strengthen brand awareness.

MZ delivers targeted public and media relations to highlight clients' products and services, strategy, growth objectives, developments and milestones. MZ's one-stop-shop business model combines the power of traditional, digital and social media with proprietary technologies and a team of industry professionals to create campaigns that broadcast widely and resonate deeply with key audiences and media.

Waldenburg brings over a decade of history working in the public relations and communications industry with clients in the financial services, fintech, real estate and professional services industries. Her core skills include developing successful public relations programs, directing positioning, driving brand awareness, overseeing media relations, establishing thought leadership and writing content. She holds a Master of Communications and Information Studies from Rutgers University and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from The College of New Jersey.

"Kati is a welcome addition to MZ with the expertise to lead public relations initiatives for a diverse set of clients, with an emphasis on investor and financial media communications," said Ted Haberfield, Chairman and President of MZ North America. "Throughout her career, she has demonstrated the ability to lead high-impact PR programs and deliver consistent results for her clients. Her skillset and expertise in developing and implementing campaigns will be an asset as we further expand our communications capabilities."

Waldenburg added, "MZ has the ability to offer clients the flexibility, convenience and efficiency of a single partner for their strategic investor and public relations communication, technology tools and digital strategy. This is a crucial benefit as these solutions converge and demand unified communication across every medium and channel. I look forward to working with the entire team at MZ to expand the scope and capabilities of their public relations service."

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations and corporate communications. MZ North America was founded in 1996 and provides full scale Investor Relations to both private and public companies across all industries. Supported by our exclusive one–stop–shop approach, MZ works with top management to support the clients' business strategy in six integrated product and service categories: 1) IR Consulting & Outreach – full service investor relations and roadshow services; 2) ESG iQ & Advisory – reporting technology platform and audit and reporting guidance; 3) SPAC Alpha IR+ & IPO Advisory – providing critical and timely guidance through business combinations and IPOs; 4) Financial & Social Media – lead generation and social media relations; 5) Market Intelligence – real time ownership monitoring; 6) Technology Solutions – webhosting, webcasting, conference calls, distribution services and board portals. MZ North America has a global footprint with offices located in New York, Chicago, San Diego, Aliso Viejo, Austin, Minneapolis, Taipei and São Paulo. Visit mzgroup.us to learn more.

