MZ : Successfully Launches Exclusive IR Website Offer to Issuers Traded on OTC Markets

NEW YORK, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MZ, a global leader in investor relations services, announced today a successful start to the Company's limited-time IR website offering for publicly traded companies on the OTC Markets. The special offer, available for OTCQX, OTCQB & Pink Sheet issuers, includes free setup and maintenance for the first year.

Since launching the offer, more than 20 public companies have signed up with positive initial feedback, noting how the launch of a new, compliant IR website was a simple and timely process. Below is a sample of feedback from public companies who participated in the offer:

"We are extremely pleased with our new and greatly improved IR website. The entire process was completed quickly and our investors are quite pleased with the ease of use and the simple but effective design." Reviv3 Procare Co. (OTCQB: RVIV)

Reviv3 Procare Co. (OTCQB: RVIV) "Working with the MZ website team was streamlined and efficient! We had our updated website done inside of a week in a hassle-free transfer. I highly recommend using the IR website add-on services that MZ Group provides. It's a high value service that frees up my time to focus on the business!" Grande West Transportation Group (OTCQX: BUSXF)

All MZ websites are built with investor engagement and regulatory compliance in mind, leveraging fully responsive, modern, and GDPR-compliant designs. Websites are hosted by Amazon AWS and with a user-friendly content management tool.

All eligible public companies can find more information at https://www.mzgroup.com/otc-lets-start/ or contact the MZ team at sales@mzgroup.com.

About MZ

MZ is a global leader in investor relations services for over 20 years. Our solutions are trusted by more than 800 clients worldwide and we have published over 1,500 IR websites. Our portfolio of intelligence and communication solutions empower our clients to be ahead of the market by providing them with all the tools and insights they need to make effective decisions and better engage with the market. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.mzgroup.com/.

Contact:

Amanda Munhoz

Partner & Sales Executive

Amanda.munhoz@mzgroup.com

www.mzgroup.com

